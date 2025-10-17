Purdue Volleyball Continues to Absolutely Dominate Indiana Under Dave Shondell
Death, taxes, and Dave Shondell leading Purdue to a win over Indiana. The 12th-ranked Boilermakers picked up a victory over the 22nd-ranked Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night, winning the Monon Spike Match in four sets.
With Thursday night's win, Shondell's record against IU is now 41-4, a .911 winning percentage against the in-state rival. The Boilermakers also improved to 14-3 on the season and 5-2 in Big Ten play.
Purdue got plenty of production from its star outside hitter Kenna Wollard, who finished the match with 18 kills, seven digs and three blocks and maintained a .308 hitting percentage for the night.
Akasha ended the match with nine kills, Grace Heaney had eight kills and five blocks, and Dior Charles added eight kills and four blocks. Taylor Anderson had 40 assists, eight digs, three kills, and two digs, and Ryan McAleer had 12 digs and four assists.
The Boilermakers got off to a strong start in Indianapolis, winning the first set 25-19. Purdue's defense really set the tone, racking up five blocks and stymying Indiana's fast-paced offense. But the Hoosiers got things rolling in the second set.
Indiana tied the match at one set apiece after posting a 25-17 victory, a set the Hoosiers led 23-12 before a late Purdue run. It appeared as though momentum was switching sides.
Purdue's block finally returned in the third and fourth sets, posting 25-20 and 25-21 wins to take the match. The Boilermakers ended the night with 11 blocks, 10 service aces, and a .293 hitting percentage.
Three Hoosiers had double-digit kill totals, led by Avry Tatum with 15. Jaidyn Jager added 14 kills and Victoria Gray closed out the match with 10.
Thursday was the first of two matches between Purdue and Indiana this season. The two teams will meet again on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Mackey Arena in the regular-season finale. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and it will air on Big Ten-Plus.
Shondell closing in on 500 career wins
With Thursday's win over Indiana, Shondell became one step closer to recording his 500th career win at Purdue. He now sits at 499, with the Boilermakers headed to Piscataway for a match against Rutgers.
Shondell is in his 23rd season at Purdue and has established the program as one of the best in the Big Ten. Despite losing a number of talented players in the offseason, Shondell and his staff have kept Purdue near the top of the conference standings.
Sunday's match between Purdue and Rutgers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten-Plus. Will the Boilers pick up their 15th win of the 2025 campaign and get Shondell win No. 500?
