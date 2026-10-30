Taylor Anderson Continues Ascent Up Purdue Volleyball's Record Book

Her career hasn't even ended yet, and Taylor Anderson has already cemented herself as one of the all-time greats to play at Purdue. The senior setter continued her ascent up the program's record book with another outstanding effort in the fourth-ranked Boilermakers' 3-1 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.

Anderson tallied 36 assists in Thursday night's victory at Holloway Gymnasium and has climbed into the top five in Purdue's history in assists. Her career total sits at 4,596 and now ranks No. 4 on the list.

Entering Thursday night's match against Rutgers, Anderson had 4,560 assists and was at No. 6 on the list. She passed Annette Bauer (4,568) and Taryn Catlin (4,584) to get the fourth spot. She needs 305 assists to pass Hayley Bush for No. 3 and 323 to surpass Jaclyn Hart for second on the list.

The program record holder is Renata Dargan, who totaled a whopping 5,871 assists during her career at Purdue. Anderson would have to utilize a fifth year of eligibility to reach that total.

Anderson is averaging 10.306 assists per set so far this season. The Boilermakers are 14-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten with six matches remaining in the regular season.

Ryan McAleer gets 1,000th career dig

Purdue Boilermakers defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3) claps her hands. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anderson isn't the only one leaving her mark in West Lafayette. Junior libero Ryan McAleer recently tallied her 1,000th career dig, hitting that impressive milestone in Purdue's five-set victory over Minnesota last week.

McAleer has grown as one of the top liberos in the Big Ten this season, anchoring the Boilermakers defensively. She's currently having the best season of her career, averaging 3.639 digs per set. She leads the team in that category, making several plays throughout the course of a match.

In Purdue's win over Minnesota, McAleer totaled 18 digs to help the Boilers earn the five-set win. She followed that up by digging 10 balls in a sweep of Northwestern two nights later. In the Boilermakers' victory over Rutgers on Thursday, the libero had 12 digs.

Along with her defensive skills, McAleer has improved tremendously as a passer. She's averaging 1.306 assists per set, also a career high for the junior.

Purdue heads on the road for its next match for a top-15 showdown against No. 13 Penn State.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!