Purdue's 2026 volleyball schedule isn't completely set just yet, but it's getting closer. Last week, the Big Ten announced the dates for all 17 conference matches the Boilermakers will play.

This year, Purdue will play eight home Big Ten games and will travel for the remaining nine contests. There are some interesting things to note about the upcoming conference slate. Here are just a few of those observations.

Heading to the West Coast early

Purdue Boilermakers outside hitter Kenna Wollard (4) high-fives defensive specialist Ryan McAleer (3). | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue's conference schedule will begin with home matches against Maryland (Sept. 24) and Wisconsin (Sept. 27). But the following weekend, the Boilermakers are heading out to the West Coast for a pair of matches against Oregon (Oct. 2) and Washington (Oct. 4).

It will be nice for Purdue to get that trip out of the way early in the season, not having to make any major trips following those to Eugene and Seattle. Plus, it's surrounded by three home matches. The Boilermakers return to Holloway Gymnasium to play Illinois (Oct. 11).

Five of final six matches away from West Lafayette

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're looking for the most taxing portion of the schedule, it comes at the end of the year. The Boilermakers will play five of their final six matches on the road, which includes three-straight away matches to end the year.

Purdue's Senior Night will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, against UCLA. Then, the team travels to Michigan State (Nov. 12), Michigan (No. 14) and Indiana (Nov. 17). It's going to be a tough six-game stretch leading into the inaugural Big Ten Tournament. Thankfully for the Boilers, the tournament will be held just down the road at the Fishers Event Center.

Here's the full rundown of those final six matches for Purdue:

Oct. 31 — at Penn State

Nov. 4 — at Ohio State

Nov. 7 — vs. UCLA

Nov. 12 — at Michigan State

Nov. 14 — at Michigan

Nov. 17 — at Indiana

Healthy home/away split against top teams

Purdue Boilermakers Taylor Anderson (5) smiles after a point. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue might be playing more conference games on the road than at home this year, but it will have a balanced split against some of the conference's top teams. The greatest challenge will be the Oct. 17 trip to Lincoln for a matchup against Nebraska. Traveling to Penn State (Oct. 31) and Indiana (Nov. 17) will also be difficult matches.

The Boilermakers will get Wisconsin (Sept. 27) USC (Oct. 9), Illinois (Oct. 11), Minnesota (Oct. 23) and UCLA (Nov. 7) at home, though.

Against teams that finished in the top seven of the Big Ten standings last season, Purdue will play three at home and three on the road (the Boilers finished third). That's about as favorable as you can ask for in a loaded conference.

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