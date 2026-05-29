5 Thoughts on Purdue Basketball's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

It's almost become tradition for Purdue to announce its non-conference schedule before anyone else in college basketball. That's the case again this offseason, as the Boilermakers have released their non-conference slate for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Purdue will have two exhibition games, play six mid-major programs and test itself against at least five high-major opponents. The Boilers are still searching for an opponent for the Indy Classic on Dec. 19.

Before diving into a few thoughts about this non-conference schedule, here's a look at next season's slate:

Oct. 18 — vs. Ball State (exhibition)

Oct. 27 — at UConn (exhibition)

Nov. 2 — vs. Gonzaga (Hall of Fame Series Opening Night in Las Vegas)

Nov. 6 — vs. Valparaiso

Nov. 9 — vs. Illinois State

Nov. 13 — vs. Ohio

Nov. 17 — vs. Lipscomb

Nov. 20 — vs. Oakland

Nov. 24 — vs. DePaul (Fort Myers Tip Off)

Nov. 26 — vs. Oklahoma (Fort Myers Tip Off)

Dec. 5 — at Iowa State

Dec. 11 — vs. Tennessee

Dec. 19 — Indy Classic (opponent TBA)

Dec. 21 — vs. Cal Baptist

Here are a few thoughts about what the Boilermakers will face during the non-conference portion of the 2026-27 campaign.

Beginning the season with a bang

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the first half against the Texas Longhorns. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Purdue will have one of its toughest tests of the non-conference season immediately out of the gate. The Boilermakers head out to Las Vegas for a neutral-site showdown with Gonzaga in the Hall of Series Opening Night.

This is going to be a test for the next generation of Purdue stars and will provide coach Matt Painter with a great gauge as to where his team stands early in the season. Between the exhibition road trip against UConn and the neutral-site game against Gonzaga, the Boilermakers are going to have their work cut out for them early in the season. That should create extra incentive during summer and fall practice.

A five-game home stand in November

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots over Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After the season-opening road trip to Las Vegas on Nov. 2, Purdue won't leave West Lafayette again until it plays in the Fort Myers Tip Off on Nov. 24. The Boilers will play five straight games at Mackey Arena, hosting Valparaiso, Illinois State, Ohio, Lipscomb and Oakland from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20.

This long home stretch against mid-major opponents should allow Purdue to gain some confidence and momentum before heading into a more challenging portion of its schedule that begins in late November and spills into December. Even if the Boilers drop their season-opener to Gonzaga, they'll have five games to address some of their concerns before heading to Fort Myers.

Only one true road game

Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches his team play. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Purdue likes to schedule neutral-site and road games during the non-confernece season to prepare for the Big Ten slate and the NCAA Tournament. That's no different this year, although the Boilermakers will only play one true road game — a Dec. 5 clash against Iowa State in Ames.

The other games Purdue plays away from Mackey Arena will be held at neutral locations, although the Indy Classic is a short drive from West Lafayette. The opener against Gonzaga, the Fort Myers Tip Off and the Indy Classic are all neutral-site games for Painter's squad this coming year.

Seven straight games against power conference opponents

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes gestures after the referees make a call he disagrees with. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most grueling portion of the schedule starts with the Fort Myers Tip Off on Nov. 24 and runs through the Indy Classic on Dec. 19. It's likely the Boilermakers will schedule a power conference opponent for that game, which means they'll play seven power league teams consecutively.

In that span, Purdue will play DePaul, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Tenneessee and its Indy Classic foe. Additionally, there will be a pair of Big Ten games squeezed into that portion of the schedule. It's going to be an interesting and important stretch before jumping fully into conference play. in January.

Strong schedule from a NET perspective

Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Isaac Garrett (32) controls the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0). | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Painter loves scheduling quality opponents. While most will look at the big names like Gonzaga, Tennessee and Iowa State, Purdue will also play several quality mid-major programs. Only one opponent was not in the top 200 of the NCAA NET rankings last year (Ohio).

Here's a rundown of where each team finished in the NCAA NET rankings:

Iowa State (7th)

Gonzaga (10th)

Tennessee (17th)

Oklahoma (47th)

Illinois State (91st)

Cal Baptist (98th)

DePaul (101st)

Valparaíso (157th)

Oakland (175th)

Lipscomb (193rd)

Ohio (232nd)

That schedule will present challenges for Purdue at every level.

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