3 Thoughts After No. 11 Purdue's Sweep of UCF to Close Out Stacey Clark Classic

Purdue's winning streak continued on Saturday afternoon inside the friendly walls of Holloway Gymnasium. The Boilermakers swept UCF on the third day of the Stacey Clark Classic, going 2-0 in the event and picking up their fifth straight victory.

The Boilermakers got off to a hot start, crushing UCF 25-13 in the opening set. Purdue hit a season-high .548 to begin the match and never looked back.

Addy Tindall led the way with 18 kills for the Boilermakers, taking 34 swings. Mimi Mambu added 10 kills, Grace Heaney had seven and Kate Hansen and Taylor Anderson each had five. Anderson also had 36 assists and Ryan McAleer had eight digs and five assists.

Freshman MaryKate Sheumann led the team with 12 digs.

Here are a few quick thoughts from Purdue's dominant performance against UCF on Saturday to improve to 7-2.

High hitting percentage

Purdue hit at a high percentage all afternoon long in Saturday's match against UCF. The Boilers hit a sizzling .548 in the first set, and followed it up by hitting .343 and .342 in the next two sets. For the day, Dave Shondell's squad club hit .404.

Five different players hit .320 or higher on the afternoon. Tindall hit .441 on 34 swings and Mambu had a .320 hitting percentage. Anderson had a .556 hitting mark and Hansen and Dior Charles both hit .500 for the match. It was one of the most efficient days for the Boilermakers this season.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tindall was rolling

The redshirt freshman has been stellar through the first nine matches this season, and Saturday was one of her top performances of the year. She closed out the first set with seven kills on 10 swings and eventually accounted for 12 kills on 18 attacks without an error.

Tindall came back down to earth in the second and third sets, but UCF still had no answer. She finished the match with only three errors on those 34 attacks and posted a .529 kill percentage. This certainly doesn't seem like her first season on the volleyball court.

Boilers are rolling

Purdue has been on a tear ever since suffering a sweep at the hands of TCU earlier this month. The Boilermakers have swept five straight opponents, defeating IU Indy, Houston, No. 8 SMU, Albany and UCF. It's provided Shondell's squad with tremendous confidence with non-conference play now over.

The Boilermakers look ahead to an important week, opening up Big Ten play at home against Maryland on Thursday, then hosting No. 6 Wisconsin at Mackey Arena for an important early-season conference clash.

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