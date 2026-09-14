Purdue's Dior Charles Earns Big Ten Volleyball Honor After Dominant Week

Thanks to a huge week on the court and a championship in the Paradise Invitational, Purdue middle blocker Dior Charles has earned conference recognition.

Charles was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, the first Boilermaker to be recognized for the honor since libero Ryan McAleer back in October 2025.

Charles, now in her second season in West Lafayette, averaged 1.88 blocks per set as the Boilermakers swept all three opponents they played. It started with a dominant performance against IU Indy last Wednesday and continued into the Paradise Invitational in the Bahamas.

First of the year! 🏅



🙌 Averaged 1.88 blocks per set

🔥 Ranked #4 in the nation (blocks/set)

📈 Led Purdue to rank #8 in the nation (blocks/set)

🚫 Helped hold opponents to an average .145 attack % pic.twitter.com/JgUCvvCkiU — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) September 14, 2026

Purdue swept Houston and No. 8 SMU to claim the tournament title. The Boilermakers moved from No. 14 to No. 11 in the AVCA poll as a result of their recent success.

In those three matches, Charles was responsible for 15 total blocks and helped hold opponents to a .147 hitting average for the week. She also had six kills for the week, including four against IU Indy.

So far this season, Charles is averaging 1.348 blocks per set for the Boilers. She has accounted for only four errors through seven matches.

With the two victories in the Bahamas, Purdue improved to 5-2 on the season.

Boilers move to Stacey Clark Classic

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell calls out instructions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue has been rolling since suffering the sweep to TCU. Dave Shondell's squad has won nine consecutive sets, sweeping each of its last three opponents. After returning from the Paradise Invitational, the Boilers prepare for the Stacey Clark Classic, part of a four-match homestand.

The Boilermakers are back in Holloway on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, hosting Albany in the first match of the event. Then UCF and Albany will play on Friday afternoon. Purdue will battle UCF on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

All three matches will be played at Holloway Gymnasium.

After the Stacey Clark Classic, Purdue will jump into Big Ten play the following week. It begins on Thursday, when the Boilermakers host Maryland at Holloway. Then, they'll play the third and final Mackey Arena match of the 2026 campaign, hosting No. 6 Wisconsin.

Not only is it a Mackey Arena match, but it's also scheduled to be a "Black Out" for fans. It should be an electric environment that features two of the conference's top teams.

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