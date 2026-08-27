What's the Status of Purdue Outside Hitter Kenna Wollard Ahead of Season Opener?

Purdue isn't sure when it will have preseason National Player of the Year candidate and senior outside hitter Kenna Wollard back in the lineup. Mike Carmin of Greater Lafayette Sports Report provided an update on the Boilermaker star after a conversation with head coach Dave Shondell.

Wollard missed last Friday's exhibition match against Butler at Holloway Gymnasium. No update on her status was provided at that time. Shondell provided a brief update this week.

"We don't know when for sure she'll be back," Shondell told Carmin. "That's all I can say."

Shondell did not specify whether Wollard is missing because of an injury.

It's significant news, as Purdue begins its regular season on Friday against No. 13 Creighton. The ninth-ranked Boilermakers are traveling to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play a top-15 match at the Sanford Pentagon, which will air on FOX at 7 p.m. ET.

Purdue's match against Creighton is just one in a tough four-game stretch to start the season. After playing the Bluejays, the Boilers return to West Lafayette to host No. 8 Texas A&M, the reigning national champions, on the first day of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge on Sept. 1. Then, on Sept. 2, Purdue will play Georgia in the second match of the event.

Both matches will be held at Mackey Arena.

The Boilers close out the week at Holloway Gymnasium, hosting No. 18 TCU. It's a challenging start to the year, especially if Wollard isn't back in the lineup.

How would Wollard's absence impact Purdue?

Purdue junior Kenna Wollard (4) and her squad celebrate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Wollard isn't available for Friday's season opener, it would be a significant hit to Purdue's production. She averaged 4.86 points per set last season and ranked third in the Big Ten in total kills, piling up 577 in her junior season.

Those would be some big shoes to fill.

The good news for Purdue, though, is that it has depth at outside hitter. The Boilermakers have been pleasantly surprised by the growth of 6-foot-3 redshirt freshman Addy Tindall, who played extremely well in the team's two exhibition games.

Purdue also reinforced the outside hitter position through the transfer portal in the offseason, bringing in Mimi Mambu from Georgia Tech. The 6-foot sophomore totaled 304 kills as a rookie with the Yellow Jackets and started in 25 of the team's 30 matches.

Shondell has also assembled a roster that returns a lot of talent at other positions. The Boilers brought back opposite hitter Grace Heaney and setter Taylor Anderson, both also named to the preseason National Player of the Year Watch List.

Dior Charles and Bianka Lulic return at the middle blocker spot and Ryan McAleer is poised to become one of the top liberos in the country. The Boilers also brought in veteran middle blocker Kate Hansen, who spent last year at Clemson.

Purdue's talent on the 2026 roster stretches beyond just Wollard, but her absence would still be significant for the Boilers.

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