5 Current NFL Boilers Who Purdue Would Love to Add to the 2026 Roster

They say that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. I associate insanity with whatever action LSU coach Lane Kiffin is taking to destroy the fabric of college football. While I hate that he attempted to bring NFL players back to college football, the chaotic storyline poses an interesting question I wanted to answer.

If Purdue could add any former player currently in the NFL to this year's roster, who would it be? The obvious answer is all of them, but I wanted to narrow the list to five.

Let's clear the air first. Purdue head coach Barry Odom said he's not in favor of NFL players coming back to college football and has no plan to bring anyone back to West Lafayette, though he joked about having linebacker Mani Powell and legendary quarterback Drew Brees on the roster.

So, with that being said, if all college football rules were put on hold (which they basically are anyway), who are the five players Purdue would add to this year's roster?

George Karlaftis, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top candidate for Purdue would be Karlaftis, a two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end. He's already racked up 30.5 sacks in four seasons with Kansas City and would provide the Boilermakers with the pass rush they have lacked in recent seasons.

Karlaftis was a first-team All-American in 2021 at Purdue, tallying 41 stops, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was one of the best pass rushers in college football when he was in West Lafayette.

Purdue has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush over the last two seasons, and Karlaftis would change that.

Derrick Barnes, LB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates a tackle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker is a position that lacks depth entering the 2026 season. Purdue has eight healthy players in that room, though Penn State transfer Anthony Speca is expected to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 4.

Barnes has been a consistent player at the linebacker position since joining the Lions in 2021. He's coming off his best season, accounting for a career-high six tackles for loss and four sacks last fall. The former Boiler would be an excellent addition to the room alongside Charles Correa and Jojo Hayden.

Barnes had an outstanding four-year career at Purdue, piling up 225 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Aidan O'Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) under center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Connell hasn't enjoyed the same level of consistency in the NFL that he had while in West Lafayette, but he'd still be a nice addition to the 2026 roster. After all, he was a 3,000-yard passer in 2021 and 2022, leading the Boilermakers to their only Big Ten Championship Game appearance (2022).

Last season, O'Connell sustained a wrist injury that kept him sidelined most of the season. In his previous two seasons with the Raiders, he threw for 3,830 yards and 20 touchdowns. He still has a big arm and can stretch the field.

While at Purdue, O'Connell was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, totaling more than 9,000 passing yards, 65 touchdowns and maintaining a 66.7 completion percentage.

Marcus Mbow, OT, New York Giants

New York Giants guard Marcus Mbow (71) warms up before a game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's offensive line is the unit that must improve the most for the team to have success in 2026. Why not add a 6-foot-5, 300-pound former Boilermaker who is capable of playing multiple positions in the trenches?

Mbow played right guard and right tackle during his career at Purdue, but got several snaps at left tackle for the New York Giants last year. He could be the left tackle for the Boilermakers and move Joey Tanona to the right tackle spot. Or, Mbow could remain the right tackle and allow Tanona to remain in his current spot.

Either way, it would be a great addition to Purdue's offensive line, especially for a unit that must show progress from last season.

Payne Durham, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The tight end room has really thinned with the injury to Kylan Fox. Outside of George Burhenn, Purdue doesn't have any experience at the position. Durham was a monster during his time in West Lafayette and would give the Boilers great production.

Durham was an All-Big Ten selection in 2022, when Purdue reached the Big Ten Championship Game. That season, he had 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. He completed his career with the Boilers with 1,275 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 126 catches.

In three NFL seasons, Durham has played in 46 games and made 18 starts for Tampa Bay. He has accounted for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

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