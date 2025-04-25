Report: Purdue WBB Among 3 Finalists For Talented International Guard

NEWS: Israeli prospect Hila Karsh has narrowed to three finalists, her agent @yuval59 told @On3sports.



• Duke

• UCLA

• Purdue



The 20 year old 5-8 guard averaged 11 ppg and 3.6 rpg last year in the FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket.https://t.co/2gDqzJuhNb pic.twitter.com/oRhWzDfSGT