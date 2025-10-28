Freshman Guard Hila Karsh Drops Awesome Comment on Desire to Win at Purdue
Purdue freshman guard Hila Karsh doesn't care about how many points she scores or what her stats look like at the end the end of a game. There's only one thing that matters to her: winning games.
On Monday, Karsh played in her first game as a Boilermaker, as Purdue hosted Purdue Northwest in an exhibition game. The freshman guard from Israel ended the night with 15 points, knocking down a few shots from three-point range, helping the team to a 118-42 victory at Mackey Arena. After the game, Karsh was asked about her approach and comfort level shooting the basketball. That's when she talked simply about the importance of winning.
"I will take the shot if it's the right shot. If I can share the ball, keep the ball moving, then I prefer to do that," Karsh said. "I want the team to win. I can score zero points, but if the team wins, that's what is most important."
Karsh did more than just score points for the Boilermakers on Monday night. She also demonstrated the ability to push the ball up the floor, find her teammates for open shots, and defend at a high level.
During the spring, Karsh was a priority target for Purdue on the recruiting trail. Not only did she receive interest from coach Katie Gearlds and the staff, but she also held offers from UCLA and Duke.
Karsh has made a splash since joining Purdue's program, already carving out a starting spot with the Boilermakers. Even as a freshman, she appears capable of making the plays necessary to get her team wins throughout the season.
Avery Gordon also shines for Purdue
Karsh wasn't the only freshman who played well on Monday night. 6-foot-7 forward/center Avery Gordon also had a big night for the Boilers.
Gordon, a native of Brownsburg, Ind., scored 14 points and collected seven rebounds off the bench for the Boilermakers. She provided a strong post presence, but also showcased the ability to get out and run in transition, even scoring on a fastbreak layup at one point in the game.
Both Karsh and Gordon were considered four-star prospects as members of the 2025 recruiting class. It was only an exhibition game, but both have shown why they were priority targets for Gearlds and the Boilermakers on the recruiting trail.
