How Far Did Purdue Fall in AP Poll After Losing to Iowa State?

Purdue's run as the country's No. 1 team has come to an end for a second time this season. After suffering an 81-58 loss at Mackey Arena on Saturday, the Boilermakers dropped outside of the top five in the Associated Press poll for the first time this year.

With an 8-1 record, Purdue is now ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. It's the lowest ranking of the year for the Boilermakers, who had spent a majority of the season in the top spot. Purdue opened the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason AP poll.

The Boilermakers dropped to No. 2 in the rankings after the first week of the season after wins over Evansville and Oakland. Then, Matt Painter's team picked up a big road win over Alabama and defeated Akron to return to the No. 1 spot.

Additionally, Purdue fell in both the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings after Saturday's loss to the Cyclones. The Boilermakers now rank No. 6 in KenPom and are listed as the No. 9 team via the NET.

Painter and Co. will have a chance to respond this week, playing Minnesota on Wednesday and Marquette on Saturday. Both games will be played at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 8, 2025)

For the first time this season, Arizona has taken the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll. Michigan is up to No. 2 and Duke sits at the No. 3 spot. Here's the complete rundown of the top 25 this week.

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) Michigan Wolverines (8-0) Duke Blue Devils (10-0) Iowa State Cyclones (9-0) UConn Huskies (9-0) Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) Houston Cougars (8-1) Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) Michigan State Spartans (8-1) BYU Cougars (7-1) Louisville Cardinals (8-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1) Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) Florida Gators (5-3) Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) Auburn Tigers (7-3) St. John's Red Storm (5-3) Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0) Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) UCLA Bruins (7-2)

Others receiving votes — Iowa (60), Oklahoma State (54), USC (50), Georgia (49), Saint Mary's (38), Seton Hall (31), Kentucky (29), Wisconsin (24), Indiana (18), Clemson (14), LSU (14), Villanova (9), Cal (6), Notre Dame (4), Miami (4), SMU (3), TCU (2), Arizona State (2), Miami (Ohio) (2), St. Bonaventure (1).

