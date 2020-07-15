SI All-American Candidate Derrick Harris Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Derrick Harris Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: New Caney (Texas)

Committed to: Texas

Projected Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Frame: Lean and sinewy. Broad shoulders taper to narrow waist. Long arms. Carved thighs and quads with thin calves. Substantial room to add mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Explosive off the ball. Plenty fast, but burst sticks out more. Natural bend and flexibility. Above-average agility, though not especially quick getting out of cuts. Shows burgeoning power.

Instincts: Innate ability to turn the corner and close to home as pass-rusher. Quickly splits double-teams by narrowing shoulders. High hands when quarterback begins to throw; constant knock-down threat. Keen understanding of pursuit angles.

Polish: Rarely asked to take on linemen at the point of attack or hold the edge. Could play lower, studying his base to better reflect the power of blockers. Raw pass-rush toolbox. Comfortable dropping into coverage, but footwork needs honing.

Bottom Line: Harris has enough athletic dynamism to play in space as a hybrid outside linebacker, but could be best utilized as a weakside defensive end with his hand in the dirt. A born pass-rusher, he’s 20-30 pounds and a couple of years of good coaching away from terrorizing Big XII quarterbacks.