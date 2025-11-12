Issues Evident In Rutgers Men’s Basketball Against Maine
Rutgers managed a 72-60 victory over winless Maine on Monday, continuing their winning streak. Though the new squad showed a lot of promise on the court, there were some glaring flaws that will feel very familiar if you are a long-time supporter. While defense and rebounding were on point, these cracks could make the team crumble under real pressure in the future.
What Were The Issues With Rutgers Against Maine?
First and foremost, Rutgers shot worse from the field than Maine, an indefensible showing against the nation’s lowest-rated offense. Offence opted for multiple three-point attempts instead of a balanced attack, leading to long droughts on the scoring board. A first-half lull allowed Maine to catch up despite trailing far behind early.
The team also showed a lot of leniency in their efforts. As soon as they secured a double-digit lead, the Scarlet Knights eased off on the attack. Giving Maine ample opportunity to outscore them in stretches. Maine is a team that is 0-2 on the season at this time. If the Knights showed a similar lethargy against serious opponents, the results could be catastrophic.
Center Position Void
No dominant big man anchors the paint for the team at this point. Emmanuel Ogbole started with two early dunks but faded. Bryce Dortch grabbed eight boards in limited minutes off the bench.
Rutgers once thrived with Myles Johnson under assistant Jay Young, but there's no one to fill the void. A 7-footer recruit should be on the priority list for the staff, as a good rim protector would let the team play more confidently. Until then, the weak interior of the team will have a large target sign for opponents to exploit.
The Positives
Defense again proved to be clutch for the Knights. Maine managed just six points in the first 10 minutes and 11 in the second half’s opening stretch. Turnovers yielded only 25 points. However, the three-point defense needs more work to be effective.
Rutgers never trailed, jumping to an 11-2 start. Ogbole’s dunks and Denis Badalau’s four first-half threes set the tone for the match. The Romanian freshman poured in 19 points, all before halftime, earning player-of-the-game honors. Rebounding was a tug-of-war, but Rutgers won the struggle with 37-23 overall.
What’s Next?
Friday’s match with Lehigh offers a chance to work on all the issues before the big games against Purdue and Michigan. If the Knights fix the center, maintain consistency, and continue to maintain the winning streak in the early half of its schedule, the positive momentum will have massive results for Rutgers’ Men’s Basketball this season.
