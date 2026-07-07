Rutgers Adds Italian Forward Diego Garavaglia to 2026-27 Roster

Rutgers continues international recruiting push

Rutgers continues to make changes to its roster as the offseason winds down. The program has officially signed 6-'7 Italian forward Diego Garavaglia, who played last season for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany’s professional ranks. DraftExpress was the first to report Garavaglia’s commitment. The forward is represented by Excel Sports and Sigma Sports. Rutgers men’s basketball reposted the announcement to the program’s official X account. Garavaglia is expected to join the program for the 2026-27 season as Steve Pikiell continues to overhaul the roster.

Pikiell and his staff have continued to stress size, versatility and experience to the roster this offseason and Garavaglia will bring that against some of the world’s older talent.

Professional experience in Germany

After a season of basketball in Germany, where Italian forward Pier Diego Garavaglia spent the last season with the rich in NBA history and top-notch basketball Ratiopharm Ulm (for 32 games), the basketball player is playing again in Italy this year for Venezia.

Diego Garavaglia averaged 12.2 minutes, 2.8 points, and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Numbers never were Garavaglia’s forte, however. Now, the 6'7 youngster will be in a setting where he can better grow as a player. An organization known throughout for developing talent in all aspects of the game, with a plethora of coaches experienced at the highest levels, will now translate to Rutgers and the youngster's continued growth in college basketball. The youngster will have the benefit of a structured environment, including physically demanding drills, and look to utilize his entire repertoire in a setting that will facilitate his complete development as a Basketball player.

NEWS: Ratiopharm Ulm's Diego Garavaglia has committed to Rutgers, Excel Sports and Sigma Sports tell DraftExpress.



The 6'7, 19-year-old has been a standout for Italy at FIBA junior events. Major pickup for Steve Pikiell, bringing high-level toughness, feel and pro experience. pic.twitter.com/tTRelO9POi — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 7, 2026

Proven international resume

As for Italian international experience, Garavaglia will be able to add to his club record of matches played for Italy at FIBA competitions. For the Azzurrini he has participated in several FIBA tournaments from U16 to U18, always facing the best European young players. The international experience he has will be useful in his development, also within the senior national team.

Garavaglia, an international player, is another very young freshman recruit who comes to Piscataway with prior experience playing at a very high level of basketball. 6'7 forward is a big, strong, and very versatile frontliner who will contribute immediately in many ways to help develop this very young and also very thin roster. As a developmental player, he will be playing to get stronger and improve his skills to help Rutgers return to a respectable level of play after many players left last year’s team.

No public comments from Garavaglia or Rutgers were immediately available following news of the commitment.

What it means for Rutgers

Rutgers continues to have a busy offseason, adding 6'7 big man Diego Garavaglia. The commit, who has played in both Germany’s professional system as well as Italy’s national team pipeline, gives the Scarlet Knights a number of options in the frontcourt while also providing coach Steve Pikiell with a young player with experience at a high level of competition prior to his arrival at Rutgers in the 2026-27 season.