Diego Garavaglia and Mo Diakite Could Form Next Ratiopharm Ulm Prospect Duo
While most clubs across Europe struggle to retain youth talent, Ratiopharm Ulm does not have that problem. Their investment in development facilities, such as their Orange Campus, and commitment to giving prospects plenty of opportunity at the senior level has allowed their approach to endure the poaching NIL has made possible for NCAA teams. Killian Hayes, Pacome Dadiet, Ben Saraf, and Noa Essengue are all former first-round picks who spent their pre-draft seasons with Ulm and benefited greatly from the opportunities given to them.
With Saraf and Essengue both going in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, Ulm lost two key rotation players from their squad. It's currently rumored that the German club has already found prospect replacements who could play big roles with the club next season.
French forward Mohamed Diakite, who spent last season with French team Saint-Quentin - alongside another 2025 first-round pick in Nolan Traore - and primarily played with their youth team, is likely to be on the move to Ulm. Diakite is only 19 years old and has a very impressive physical frame for his age. Standing at 6-foot-8 and with great strength, Diakite was a dominant player in youth competitions.
He thrived playing alongside Traore at the 2024 adidas Next Generation Tournament and was a force to be reckoned with on the interior on both ends of the floor. He was impressive at the FIBA U18 tournament last season as well and showed improved perimeter play in France's Espoirs league last season, where he averaged 16.2 points per game on 48/33/78 shooting splits. Ulm's proven ability to develop wings, especially French wings like Dadiet and Essengue, probably played a role in Diakite's interest.
Diakite isn't the only new prospect, nor the only wing. Italian Diego Garavaglia is also rumored to be on his way to Ulm for next season. At 6-foot-7, he's come up through EA7 Milano's youth ranks and has proven to be a dynamic scorer at the youth level. Garavaglia only turned 18 a couple of months ago and made his professional debut with Milano during the 2023-24 season at only 16 years old.
Garavglia has great touch on his shot and has thrived attacking closeouts so far in his career. His touch translates to his drives, and he has proven a reliable finisher on the run and has a decently developed floater for his age. He also has good body control and manages to maintain his touch when off balance, which has helped him as a transition scorer as well. He and Diakite should complement each other well as a forward duo next season.
Diakite and Garavaglia currently aren't expected to enter the 2026 NBA Draft, but who knows what a strong season with Ulm could do to change that. The German clubs' reputation precedes itself these days and regularly draws NBA scouts and front office executives to their games. Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics attended a game early last season to watch Essengue and Saraf, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him or other executives in attendance this season should Garavaglia and Diakite join their ranks.
