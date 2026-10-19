Rutgers Scarlet Knights played much better in the second game of their exhibition schedule but lost to the St. John’s Red Storm, 104-99 in four overtimes.

It’s a tough loss because the Scarlet Knights looked dominant at one point in the game. The Scarlet Knights are a much deeper team than last season. That’s a good thing to take from this. Rutgers shot well, but their defense still needs to improve. It was a competitive battle between a New York and New Jersey team in Madison Square Garden.

Rutgers played terrific in the first half. At one point, they led by 19, but their biggest lead was 20. Rutgers made quick passes and moved the ball well during several possessions.

The Scarlet Knights didn’t rely too much on the long ball. We saw a team that was trying to get points under the three-point line. Rutgers went on a big 16-2 run late in the first half. They got points off turnovers.

Point guard Tariq Francis is a dynamic player. He plays hard and shows a lot of confidence and dawg in his game. Francis led the Scarlet Knights with 24 points.

Rutgers has to learn to slow down in transition. There are moments when it is necessary to get quick buckets, but when a team has a comfortable lead, it’s better to slow the game down and let the clock run out. Rutgers were rushing too many shots.

The difference between the first and second half for the Scarlet Knights, to summarize, is that Rutgers played great on both ends of the floor in the first half.

Rutgers led St. John’s, gaining life and momentum in the second half. Rutgers got too comfortable with their double-digit lead. The coaching staff could have called timeouts to calm the team and stop the momentum St. John’s was gaining.

Coach Brandon Knight loved the way Rutgers played in the first half, but they didn’t make enough stops in the second half, and he takes accountability for not being aggressive enough to help the team relax. St. John’s is known for being physical.

“I think we had some turnovers where we were careless, or they were a little bit more aggressive in the second half,” Knight said. “They got more physical than we did, and that was one of the things that I think we started punching back, and that’s why we had the four overtime.”

Making the right decisions and the right plays will be the key to Rutgers becoming a very good team. It’s one thing to say it, but they have to bring that level of consistency in every game. The exhibition is a chance for the team to correct mistakes before the regular season begins. Rutgers have to finish and close the game.

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