Rutgers 2025 Men's Basketball Committ Lino Mark Making His Mark
Incoming Class of 2025 Rutgers point guard Angelino Mark took part in the Smart-National Basketball Training Center Tournament (NBTC) in the Philippines last week. Mark scored 32 points in the championship game for Fil-Am Nation Select, an organization created in 2019 for American players with Filipino lineage to showcase their skills in basketball, baseball, ice hockey, and volleyball.
Former NBA coach and Lakers great Byron Scott guided the team and spoke to the media afterwards.
"It's always hard when you're playing against teams that have been together for years and you bring a team together that's been together for a week. It makes your job that much harder," Scott told reporters.
Despite the challenges, the Fil-Americans swept the tournament, with Mark dominating the stat sheet, averaging 26 points and nine rebounds per game. For his efforts, he earned the Ato Balodato Award for Most Outstanding Player for Division 1.
"That was the goal, to come out here and be the best player I can be, be the best player. Playing for the team, playing for the win," Mark told the media after the game when asked if he expected to receive the award.
Mark has the same Filipino heritage as Dylan Harper, who helped recruit him to the Scarlet Knights. Lino's mother, Jocelle Maliwanag, not only has the same lineage but interestingly shares the same birthday as Dylan Harper's mother, Maria Harper.
Maliwanag fell in love with Rutgers during a campus visit in 2024 with Lino, and was highly impressed with the diversity on campus. Mark's Rutgers' roots run deep. His uncle is actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, a Scarlet Knight alum. With relatives in Newark and Brooklyn, Lino is excited about coming to the east coast for his freshman year this fall and helping rebuild a winning culture at Rutgers after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign.