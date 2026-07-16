Rutgers Basketball, Tariq Francis Recognized for Academic Excellence by NABC

Rutgers recognized for success in the classroom

Rutgers men's basketball added another achievement to its 2025-26 campaign Tuesday, earning the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award, while incoming senior guard Tariq Francis was named to the 2025-26 NABC Honors Court for his individual academic performance.

The Team Academic Excellence Award goes to teams with a Cumulative Team Grade Point Average of 3.0 or higher from the 2025-26 Academic Year. Over 400 collegiate programs were recognized for their academic success, including Rutgers men’s basketball under head coach Steve Pikiell.

Excellence on the court and in the classroom 📚

We earned a 2025-26 NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, and Tariq Francis has been named to the NABC Honors Court!https://t.co/CNCyWbmtoi pic.twitter.com/b8kkVmirWT — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) July 15, 2026

Francis earns individual academic honor

Francis, a health administration major, earned a place on the NABC Honors Court after maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2. The honor is bestowed upon junior, senior, and graduate student-athletes who meet academic guidelines as set forth by the organization. This year, more than 2,300 players from across the country received the recognition this year.

An honor bestowed during an interesting time for Francis, who could have transferred from Rutgers but decided to return for his senior season after solidifying himself as one of the team’s leaders for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

First Look👀: Tariq Francis Back in Scarlet 🩸#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BGbLSmqW7h — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) June 29, 2026

Rutgers' culture extends beyond the court

In a Rutgers Athletics academic profile, Francis said the university's combination of athletics and academics made it the right fit from the beginning.

"Rutgers was a great fit academically and athletically. The coaching staff made me feel at home right away. Coach Pikiell is a great coach, and all the assistants have great resumes and are great people. It was an opportunity to better myself and be part of something bigger than me."

Francis credits Rutgers' extensive alumni base with giving him opportunities outside of basketball.

"Networking, more than anything. Rutgers has an incredible alumni base and so many connections. Day in and day out, you're meeting new people, learning more about the business side of things, and being exposed to opportunities that players at smaller schools may never see. It's helped me grow as a person."

Looking beyond basketball, Francis said he hopes to combine his interest in healthcare with business and real estate after his playing career.

"Healthcare is a big interest. I want to understand how I can personally make an impact on the system and help make people's lives easier. I also want to get into real estate and continue building on the business side. Ultimately, I want to grow my brand and put myself in a position to take care of my family and the people around me."

When asked for his favorite Rutgers memory to date, Francis spoke of his game-winning shot against Penn before the Christmas break.

"The game-winner against Penn. That was a high-energy moment right before Christmas break — celebrating with the team, the coaches, and the fans. Going into that break feeling like that was something special."

What it means for Rutgers

This latest academic honor is a testament to the great culture that Head Coach Steve Pikiell has built at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. They strive to have their program reflect who they are as a team, not just by wins and losses. Rutgers men’s basketball received a preseason 2026-27 roster ranking from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that highlights the program’s most veteran members, who are also all studying and performing well in the classroom.

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