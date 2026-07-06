Tariq Francis Explains Why Returning to Rutgers Was an Easy Decision Ahead of Year Two

Staying With Rutgers Was Never Much of a Question

Rutgers guard Tariq Francis said that he never entertained the thought of leaving the Scarlet Knights for another program after his freshman season. The opportunity to continue playing for the head coach Steve Pikiell and to develop with a very experienced group of players, as well as to compete in front of Rutgers’ fans, was too good to pass up, Francis said. The guard spoke with reporters following practice on Tuesday at Rutgers’ summer media day. Francis discussed his offseason and what he is looking to do in the 2026-27 season.

Rutgers junior guard Tariq Francis is one of the few primary guards from last season’s team who will be returning to the backcourt for the 2026-27 season. Along with returning for his senior year, Francis and Rutgers will look to get back to form in the extremely competitive Big Ten in the offseason. Rutgers will be relying on a slew of veteran transfers to make up the majority of the lineup.

When asked about his return, Francis stated that it was due to the Rutgers coaching staff, Rutgers fans, and his belief in what Rutgers can achieve as a team.

"Just to continue building and playing under Pikiell too. He's a very good coach and the rest of the coaching staff. Just getting another opportunity to come back and play for this fan base and stay where I had a good year at. I feel like we can win once everything's put together."

Family Conversations Helped Shape His Decision

Francis said the decision ultimately came after speaking with his family following Rutgers' final game of the season.

"After the last game, I talked to my parents and talked to all my family just to make sure everything was good. I didn't really think about going nowhere."

His comments reinforce the fact that Rutgers did very well in bringing back its veterans for the offseason. They are experienced and know what type of players the Rutgers coach is looking for on the basketball court.

First Look👀: Tariq Francis Back in Scarlet 🩸#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BGbLSmqW7h — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) June 29, 2026

Confidence Growing Entering His Second Season

After his first year in the Big Ten, Francis said he will be able to play better knowing the Rutgers system and can also help guide new players to the team.

"I feel more confident. I know the play style and what's going on around Rutgers and the new team and getting everybody situated. We have more experienced guys this year, and I think that'll help us because everybody has been through college and they know what they do well. Just putting them all together, everyone will feed off each other and have a better year."

Work Ethic Has Stood Out During Summer Practices

One of the things that coach Francis likes about Rutgers ' newcomers, especially the freshman Christian Gurdak, is their commitment to getting better on the court during their time at Rutgers during the off-season workouts.

"Christian, like all the guys, is just a worker. Since day one they've been in the gym early mornings and after practice as well. The biggest thing has been the will to work hard and want to win. They all stay in the gym and continue to work, and naturally they're going to get better."

For himself, he credited the successful transition to the Big Ten for the faith that he put in his preparation, his coaching staff and the hours that he put into studying film.

"I trusted my work and trusted the people I work with and the coaching staff. Watching film and putting myself in the best position to complement my game and my teammates' game. I'll keep working, keep my head down and try to get better every day."

Jan 23, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking on a Veteran Leadership Role

Francis also praised the sophomore guard Lino Mark, saying the young guard has embraced the offseason.

"Lino's been working. Everybody has been in the gym. We're getting better, we're all trying to perfect our games and it's coming along good. We'll keep making strides."

Rutgers Junior Francis said he feels a sense of responsibility to help out the younger players on his team with how to approach college basketball.

"I just try to give him some of the experiences that I've had. He's starting to shift from a freshman to more of a veteran-type guard at an early age. I think his game is coming along well, he's been working hard and it's definitely going to pay off."

Jan 11, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) goes to the basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during overtime at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What It Means for Rutgers

Rutgers will continue summer workouts leading up to the start of official preseason practice later this year. Francis returns to the Scarlet Knights to provide an experienced ball handler who is well-versed in Steve Pikiell’s system. In addition to contributing on the court, Francis is taking on a greater leadership role. Rutgers will look to rely on the experience of returning players and daily improvement from new players in order to improve as a team for the 2026-27 season.