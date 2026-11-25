The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' second-half shooting and defense were too much for the Sacred Heart Pioneers as they earned their fifth win of the season, 106-73 on Tuesday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Rutgers led 53-49 at halftime. The Scarlet Knights came out in the second half and picked the Pioneers apart.

Head coach Brandon Knight is enthusiastic about the team getting a win before Thanksgiving break. Knight liked what he saw from his team in the second half.

“I think our guys focused and locked in on the defensive end,” Knight said. “We scored 53 in both halves. It’s the third time these guys have scored 100, and I tip my hat to them and the way they’re sharing the ball.”

Rutgers got 25 assists and were plus 12 on the glass. Rutgers made adjustments, and their second-half response was tremendous.

Guard JaMichael Davis is having himself quite a season. Davis was one of the top performers for the Scarlet Knights. Davis finished with 21 points and went perfect from downtown (5-for-5).

“He’s been consistent every day in the gym,” Knight said. “He’s been consistent in practice, and the work he’s putting in is showing. The other guys are making it a great effort to move the ball, and we’re taking great shots.”

Coach Knight doesn’t want this team to be good. He wants this team to be great. Rutgers has the chance to become a ranked team this season. The Scarlet Knights made sure the Pioneers wouldn't impact the game from the three-point line in the second half.

“We communicated,” Knight said. “That was a big part of it. We talked louder. We communicated better. The plays at the rim, we didn’t foul. We made those guys take tougher shots in the second half.”

Rutgers won the rebound battle 37 to 24. The team only committed 5 turnovers. Rutgers shot 59 percent from the field and made 80 percent of their free throws.

Other Scarlet Knights performed well, such as Tariq Francis, who added 17 points. Christian Gurdak also added 17. The Scarlet Knights' defense held the Pioneers to just 26 percent from the three-point line.

Rutgers' next matchup will be on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8pm. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 23. This is a very important game for the Scarlet Knights to make a statement. December is going to be a challenging month for Rutgers as they will go up against top teams.

In the meantime, Rutgers are shooting the ball well. As long as they play like this, they will have success in conference play.