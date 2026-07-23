Rutgers Women’s Basketball Opens Gary Redus II Era With Dominant Win Over Peru

Rutgers women’s basketball opened its first stretch of live competition under head coach Gary Redus II With a commanding 101-51 victory over host Peru on Wednesday at the FISU America Games.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Women's Basketball team, representing the USA, was in command of the game from the opening moment. In the first quarter, they took the lead by 22 points. The international contest will not count towards the Scarlet Knights’ official record for the 2026-27 season; however, it marked Redus’ first victory with the program and gave the team an opportunity to test the new system that will be used for the upcoming season.

“It felt great,” Redus said. “All the things we’ve been working on, now we’re getting the chance to do it in live action.”

Scarlet Knights Take Control Early

Rutgers’ dominant performance came after travel delays prevented the team from arriving in Peru until early Monday morning and forced organizers to adjust the Scarlet Knights’ tournament schedule.

A shorter preparation time did not stop the lady Scarlet Knights!

The Rutgers women’s basketball team sprinted to a 33-11 lead in the opening frame of action. The Scarlet Knights never looked back and extended their lead in the second half to a 62-24 advantage at the intermission. Rutgers scored 29 points during the second quarter and held Peru to 13, effectively putting the game away before the break.

“I expected us to come out and play hard, compete, dominate the glass, push in transition, play together, get each other open shots, and really play with a sense of just joy,” Redus said.

The Scarlet Knights managed to only muster up 16 points in the third quarter, but continued to add to their huge lead as they entered the final quarter of play leading 78-39. Rutgers responded in the 4th quarter with a 23-point outburst, crossing the 100-point threshold, and went on to win by 50 points.

Redus admits that the team lost some of its intensity in the 3rd quarter after taking a large lead.

“We kind of started playing the scoreboard,” Redus said. “We stopped playing with the intensity that we need to sustain, but they knew that and knew that without me even having to say it.”

New-Look Roster Makes an Early Impact

Rutgers received contributions from several players who are expected to help shape the program’s new era.

Rutgers forward Precious Gem Wheeler was very aggressive in the game, while forward Jaylah Lampley did a great job of rebounding for the team and gave Rutgers a second chance to score in many instances. Zennia Thomas converted three consecutive and-one opportunities, while Mya Pauldo, Mia Pauldo, and freshman Chikae Desdunes Provided additional shot-making.

This was an encouraging first look at how the Rutgers’ reconstructed roster will look together for the first performance. Redus continued to develop the chemistry in the group, continued to develop the work of the group based on the identity of the program, and continued to teach the team to play with chemistry and sustain effort throughout the summer.

The Rutgers Women’s basketball team faces another evaluation game as they take on Argentina at noon ET Thursday, July 23, 2026. The game will be streamed live on YouTube.

Fresh off two wins, for Argentina their campaign continues as they look to get off to a 3-0 start in defeating Peru 62-45 on Tuesday and holding off Chile 59-58 on Wednesday.

For Rutgers, the opener was more than just a win for the team; it was a huge learning experience for them. Redus and the Scarlet Knights have FISU America Games left to evaluate combinations, build chemistry, and find and establish expectations for the team before officially starting Scarlet Knights basketball preparation for the 2026-27 season.

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