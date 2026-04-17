Three Key Reasons Why Lino Mark Will Elevate Rutgers Team

Point guard Lino Mark will be wearing red, white, and black next season for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Mark's return to New Jersey is a step forward for what the program is trying to accomplish. Mark made an impression in his freshman season for the Scarlet Knights. Mark averaged 10 points a game and showed the coaches that he can be the future starting point guard for this team.

Every team needs a point guard that can be a leader, a floor general. Those traits are needed from a guard who can set the tone for the rest of the team. Rutgers sees that in Mark and hopes he can stay in the program for his entire four-year collegiate career.

There are three key reasons why Mark could take Rutgers to the next level and be competitive in the Big Ten.

1) Explosiveness and Disruptiveness

Mark is a player who's not extremely big for his size. He's 6'2 and under 200 pounds. However, he can make the defense pay by getting into transition, and his speed, quickness, and ability to handle the basketball are unbelievable.

His defense may not be his strongest asset, but he does have a strong basketball IQ. Mark will find ways to make it work on defense. Collecting steals and executing a double team are things he will get better at, which will strengthen the Scarlet Knights. Their defense, especially in the first half, was one of their main weaknesses last season.

2) Brings Strong Winning Pedigree

Mark was not happy with the way the season played out last year. When a player shows how much he hates losing, that's the kind of player you want on your roster. We understand that everyone hates losing, but some players express their displeasure more openly, whether through words or body language.

Head coach Steve Pickiell has praised the kind of player Mark represents for the program. He's excited to have him back and help the team win more games. Rutgers has lost some of the seniors on the team, but they don't have to worry about losing Mark. In the world of the transfer portal and NIL, Mark decided this is where he wants to be and win with the Scarlet Knights.

Mark could've chosen any other college out of high school, but he believes in this program.

3) Outstanding Three-Point Shooter

There's no secret that we live in the age of perimeter shooting. It's dominated basketball for many years now. One of his strongest assets is his ability to make threes.

Rutgers must either continue or elevate its game plan to spread the ball so he can keep knocking down threes. Spreading the floor and setting good screens will be the recipe for success for this offense. Also, we will see who Rutgers pairs Mark with in the backcourt and any other additions to the frontcourt.

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