Top Euro Player Officially Signs to Come to Rutgers Program

Italian guard and forward Diego Garavaglia has officially signed as part of Rutgers' Men's Basketball 2026-27 roster.

It's a great day for Garavaglia, his family, and the entire Rutgers program. Garavaglia will be in good company because he has a new teammate, Dorin Buca, who is also of Italian descent. Garavaglia's game reminds us of Drazen Petrovic. Both players look similar in terms of size, haircut, and their willingness to look comfortable on offense.

Garavaglia is excited to play for the Scarlet Knights. We can see that he's a big fan of coach Steve Pikiell and believes he will thrive in his system.

"I'm really excited to be part of this team," Garavaglia said. "Rutgers is a very important program, and we play in the best league in the country. I chose Rutgers because of coach Pikiell, the environment, the people, the arena - everything. I also talked with fellow Italian native Dorin, and he spoke very highly of the program. That was one of the most important things in my decision.

To all of Rutgers nation - I'm waiting for you at the arena to make some noise and celebrate all the victories we have ahead this season. Let's bring Little Italy to New Jersey!"

Diego Garavaglia on signing with Rutgers: Let's Bring Little Italy to New Jersey! 🇮🇹👏



🔗: https://t.co/UaLKXn2LLo#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nDGNzS0gcv — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) July 17, 2026

Garavaglia made a nice touch with that last sentence. There's a Little Italy in downtown Manhattan, but with his presence, he will bring a big Italian demographic to the arena. It's an exciting time in New Jersey. Garavaglia has a lot of potential to become a terrific basketball player. He could go down as a Rutgers legend if he delivers his promise.

We are seeing one of the most skilled Euro players from this year's transfer portal. Garavaglia is a player we must keep an eye on. He has a unique way to let the game come to him. He doesn't rely too much on the three-point shooting, which is a major part of today's basketball. Driving to the basket and shooting from the midrange are some of his skills. Garavaglia is also a good facilitator. When a player knows how to play without the ball, then that's a major upgrade for the program.

Teams thrive when players share the ball and score inside the paint. Garavaglia brings those tools to the Scarlet Knights. This is a team that lost some players due to the transfer portal, and some graduated, such as big man Emmanuel Ogbole. The team did get better, though. They have lots of guards and a couple of forwards. Seeing Garavaglia and Buca share the court will be an interesting dynamic.

Garavaglia loves to win and wants to be part of a winning culture. He's a bronze medalist and an All-Star Five selection at the FIBA U18 European Championship.

Ciao, Diego!👋



The Scarlet Knights have officially added Italian guard / forward Diego Garavaglia, a bronze medalist and All-Star Five selection at the FIBA U18 European Championship. 🇮🇹



🔗: https://t.co/UaLKXn2LLo#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/6jNolMCtwe — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) July 17, 2026

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