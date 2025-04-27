Three Rutgers Football Players Drafted in 2025 NFL Draft, Six More Sign as UDFAs
The 2025 NFL Draft showcased Rutgers football’s resurgence, as three Scarlet Knights were selected and several others landed NFL opportunities as undrafted free agents. Cornerback Robert Longerbeam, defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton and running back Kyle Monangai gave Rutgers its largest draft class since 2013, while offensive tackle Hollin Pierce led a group of six UDFAs.
Robert Longerbeam was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 212th overall pick after a standout career as Rutgers’ most reliable cornerback. A two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention, Longerbeam played in 53 games, recording 154 tackles, 42 passes defended and five interceptions. At the 2025 NFL Combine, he impressed scouts with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, a 134-inch broad jump and a 1.5-second 10-yard split, underscoring his elite athleticism
Just 12 picks later, Kyonte Hamilton was selected by the Houston Texans, at No. 224 overall. A unique athlete with a background as a former wrestler, Hamilton brought power and versatility to Rutgers’ defensive line. In his final season, he recorded 36 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 304 pounds, Hamilton’s blend of natural leverage and agility make him a promising developmental piece for the Texans.
Star running back Kyle Monangai rounded out Rutgers’ draft picks, going to the Chicago Bears at No. 233 overall. Monangai finished his career as the school’s second all-time leading rusher with 3,221 yards. He earned unanimous All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after a 1,279-yard season, and never fumbled over 707 touches throughout his college career.
After the draft, standout offensive tackle Hollin Pierce signed a free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. At over 6-foot-8 and 341 pounds, the left tackle anchored the Scarlet Knights offensive line and allowed just one sack in 2024. He brings a massive 88-inch wingspan and 36-inch arms to his new NFL team. Landing in Philadelphia, under renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, provides Pierce with an excellent environment to develop.
Pierce headlined a strong group of Scarlet Knights securing free-agent deals. Additional Rutgers UDFAs included defensive back Desmond Igbinosun, who also signed with the Ravens; safety Shaquan Loyal with the Cincinnati Bengals; linebacker Tyreem Powell heading to the New Orleans Saints; cornerback Eric Rogers with the Los Angeles Chargers; and wide receiver Dymere Miller joining the New York Jets. Offensive lineman Austin Riggs also received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Minnesota Vikings.