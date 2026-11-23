The Scarlet Knights opened the 2026 football season with fans optimistic about a successful campaign, and head coach Greg Schiano proclaimed it the deepest and most talented roster assembled in his second stint with the program. Those hopes were dashed spectacularly after Rutgers fell to 29.5-point underdogs, the UMASS Minuteman, on opening night.

House of Horrors

Fast forward to the penultimate game of the season, this past Saturday in State College, where Rutgers entered as 25.5-point underdogs with a woeful 2-8 record against Penn State, a team they hadn't beaten in 18 tries since 1988. To make matters worse, backup quarterback AJ Surace hadn't thrown a pass all week while nursing three cracked ribs.

Despite the odds, Rutgers scrapped and fought through much of the first half, and their much-maligned defense even made two fourth-down stands—one at the goal line—to keep their anemic offense in the game. A five-yard scamper by Antwan Raymond late in the first half put the Knights on the board. A fumble recovery followed by a Jake Scullion field goal sent them into the locker room trailing 16-10 at the half. Rutgers fans had seen this script play out before — a competitive first half, only to succumb to more talented and physical teams in the second half.

Clawing Back

When the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion with 4:57 left in the third quarter to extend their lead to 24-10, Scarlet Knight fans could be forgiven for turning off the game and finding other ways to enjoy their Saturday night. In this season of absolute chaos, however, the college football gods had other ideas.

Rutgers, the same team that had 143 yards of offense against Nebraska the week prior, put together a 19-play, 75-yard drive that ate nearly 10 minutes off the game clock. Ryamond’s 13-yard touchdown run on the 19th play pulled them within seven points, adding drama to a game that was assumed all but over early in the second quarter.

When Rutgers began its final drive with 3:28 left, not even the most wildly optimistic Scarlet Knight fans could imagine the ending.

On fourth and eight from Penn State’s nine-yard line, Surace threw over Ben Black’s head out of the back of the end zone, but a flag flew in, giving Rutgers new life and a first down with six seconds remaining. As with many defensive pass interference calls, analysts debated whether a flag should have been thrown. Regardless, Rutgers still needed a score, and Penn State still had a chance to stop them.

The Play

Surace dropped back on first down at the two-yard line and tossed a pass to Raymond out in the flat. Raymond eluded Lions linebacker Kooper Ebel, but defensive backs Josiah Zayas and Audavion Collins were in position to wrap him up. Raymond kept churning his legs and moving his body, inching forward and keeping the play alive.

As Raymond realized he wasn’t going to make it across the goal line, he heaved a chest pass to receiver Ben Black as he fell to the ground.



“It was a reactionary play, but we have a call called line, and we can't go down without the ball until the ball crosses the goal line,” Raymond told the media, following the game. “So I saw Ben, I saw it was a good opportunity, and we made it happen.”

As requested, Chris Carlin's call of the touchdown.



I had the same exact reaction as Chris when I heard the ref say it was a touchdown over the stadium mic: "WHAT?!" https://t.co/t1FWb2v3xE pic.twitter.com/ZbbomROolL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) November 22, 2026

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Back To Black

For all the credit that rightly goes to the Big Ten’s leading rusher, had Black not followed the play and been in position to take the lateral, Raymond’s efforts would have gone for naught. Black caught the pass and scooted across the goal line, celebrating with teammates as the television announcers initially assumed Raymond was stopped and the game was over. Fans in the stadium and at home were also stunned, not realizing what had just happened. Despite their struggles on Saturday, the referees held the whistle and let replay review confirm the lateral was legal.

“You never go down with the ball on the last play of the game,” Schiano said postgame. “But I would be lying if I sat there and said, 'Oh, he's about ready to flip it backward. A legal pitch and go score to set us up for the two.’ Really proud of Antwan.”

For Raymond, the Big Ten’s top rusher heading into the final week of the season, it was an incredibly aware, high-IQ play, a play the media and fans fawn over and NFL scouts love to see — to have the wherewithal to know there’s no time left and you can’t go down with the ball in your hands. Fortunately, Raymond's teammate was just as aware.

“I was blocking on the play, and then I just knew that to win the game, you can't go down with the ball. Antwan, he's a smart player, so I knew he was going to make a play, and that's what happened. I went behind him, and then I was asking for the ball—‘ball, ball, ball, ball, ball!’ He threw it, and then I scored.”

Go For Two

Despite the heroics, Schiano still had a decision to make: kick the extra point and go into overtime, or go for the two-point conversion to end the game, win or lose. To his credit, he didn’t hesitate. With Raymond banged up on the lateral play, Thevenin subbed in, and Surace calmly found him in that same right flat for an easy, walk-off two-point conversion.

“That's a ball player right there,” fellow running back Thevenin said of Raymond, following the game. ”He had to put the team on his back. The whole game would have went south if it wasn't because of him.”

The Final Drive 🪓



• 11 plays

• 67 yards

• The Raymond Flip 🤯

• Walk off two point conversion 💪 pic.twitter.com/x4mduev9ZM — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) November 22, 2026

A Smarter Player is a Better Player

Rutgers fans were in disbelief. Their team had dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lions 15-0 and ending 38 years of misery against their regional rivals. To his credit, Raymond, the likely All-Big-Ten first-teamer, has never lost focus or given up hope, despite the disappointing season.

“We wanted to win this game, and it was just a full effort by everybody,” Raymond said. “But we pride ourselves at Rutgers on being a smarter player, and we have a saying that says, 'A smarter player is a better player.’”

In a season fans want to forget, the team's miraculous, improbable 25-24 victory provided a memorable moment likely to be talked about decades from now.