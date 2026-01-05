All‑Sun Belt Standout Defensive Tackle Set for Rutgers Visit

Rutgers is set to welcome one of the Sun Belt’s top defensive linemen to campus, as All‑Sun Belt defensive tackle Rondo Porter prepares for a key visit with the Scarlet Knights on Monday. Porter’s combination of size, production, and interior disruption has made him a sought‑after name in the portal, and Rutgers is looking to position itself firmly in the race. As Greg Schiano and his staff continue to build depth and physicality up front, Porter’s visit arrives at a pivotal moment in the program’s defensive evolution.

As a transfer prospect, Porter enters the 247Sports Transfer Rankings with an 84 rating for 2026, placing him 1046 overall and 78th among defensive linemen. Those numbers reflect a player with clear developmental upside and proven production, making him an intriguing addition for programs seeking size, strength, and experience in the trenches.

During his time at App State, Porter established himself as a steady and disruptive force along the defensive front, showcasing the traits that made him an All‑Sun Belt performer. In the 2025 season, he appeared in all 13 games and totaled 43 tackles, including 18 solo stops and 25 assists. He added five tackles for loss, two sacks, and four impressive pass breakups.

That production, paired with his experience in a tough, well‑coached defensive system, makes him an intriguing transfer target with proven upside.

Rutgers Football will be hosting an All-Sun Belt defensive tackle in Rondo Porter tomorrow per @MikeBbent.https://t.co/bsMVff3kZZ pic.twitter.com/7rYLe87Old — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) January 4, 2026

Before arriving at App State, Porter took a winding but productive path through multiple programs, entering the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He spent the 2024 season at South Carolina, appearing in nine games. He logged seven tackles, five solo stops, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Porter was recognized with the 2024 Defensive Scout Team Award, a testament to his effort, toughness, and impact behind the scenes. A walk‑on defensive lineman who entered his second spring with Carolina Football, he may have been a bit undersized, but he never backed down from competition. His persistence, work ethic, and willingness to embrace any role made him a valuable piece of the program’s defensive development.

Before that, Porter redshirted at Newberry in 2023 and played in eight games for Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022, tallying 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack with the Bears. This journey helped shape him into a seasoned, battle-tested defensive lineman with experience across multiple levels of college football.

Porter brings the kind of experience, motor, and interior disruption that can immediately elevate Rutgers’ defensive front. His production across multiple levels shows a lineman who can anchor against the run, create backfield pressure, and get his hands into passing lanes.

App State transfer DL Rondo Porter will visit Rutgers (Jan. 5), his agent @KristoffPollas tells @mzenitz.



The 6-foot, 295-pound redshirt junior had 43 total tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and six QBHs this season. He was previously at South Carolina.https://t.co/ABosn6FEAK pic.twitter.com/QHdwQAWsUf — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 4, 2026

With his blend of strength, leverage, and activity, Porter gives Rutgers another rotational piece who can absorb snaps, win early downs, and free up linebackers to play faster. For a defense that continues to build depth and physicality in the trenches, Porter’s versatility and proven toughness make him a valuable addition capable of contributing right away.

As Rutgers continues to strengthen its identity in the trenches, adding a proven, high‑motor defender like Porter would be another meaningful step forward. His journey, production, and versatility make him the kind of experienced piece who can elevate a rotation from day one.

With his visit on deck, the Scarlet Knights now have a real opportunity to land a battle‑tested lineman whose toughness and growth trajectory align perfectly with the program’s defensive vision.

More from Rutgers on SI