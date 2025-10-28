Conference Crowns Jai Patel As The Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week But Snubs KJ Duff
Jai Patel’s kick secured Rutgers’ first Big Ten win of the season. On Monday, the Big Ten rewarded him for it. The senior kicker was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Nebraska’s Kenneth Williams.
Patel’s clutch goal scored a lead of 27-24 for Rutgers, snapping a four-game slump, keeping bowl hopes alive. His 20-yard field goal with 1:06 left tied the game at 24. Later, after a forced fumble and recovery, he drilled a 30-yarder as time expired to secure the much-needed win.
Jai Patel Gets Rewarded For Securing Win For Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights trailed by three late when an 11-play, 73-yard drive set up Patel’s tying kick. On Purdue’s next snap, defensive lineman Jordan Walker batted a pass, Farell Gnago forced a fumble, and Jett Elad recovered. Ja’Shon Benjamin’s 17-yard rush moved Rutgers into range, and Patel sealed the victory.
It was Patel’s second "go-ahead" kick made inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter; he did the same against Virginia Tech last season. He finished 2-of-3 on field goals, missing from 45 yards, and added three extra points.
Patel now ranks second in Rutgers history with a 76.9% career field goal percentage and fifth with 40 makes. Earlier this season, he set the program record with 18 consecutive field goals. The Monmouth Junction native has 12 career multi-field goal games. This is his second Big Ten weekly honor, following Week 2 of 2023.
KJ Duff’s Snub
While Patel earned recognition, sophomore receiver KJ Duff was overlooked despite an impressive performance. Duff torched Purdue for 241 yards on six catches, the most by a Big Ten player this season and third nationally. It was the second-highest single-game total in Rutgers history, achieved without injured star Ian Strong.
The Big Ten instead honored Michigan’s Justice Haynes (152 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Washington’s Denzel Boston (153 receiving yards, 1 TD pass) as Co-Offensive Players of the Week. Duff leads Power 4 receivers with 761 yards and ranks fourth nationally.
“Really proud of KJ,” Schiano said. “I kind of feel like there was a part of Ian out there playing with him.”
Rutgers faces Illinois on Saturday at noon ET. The Scarlet Knights are 12.5-point underdogs, but Patel’s clutch performance has given a much-needed momentum and moral boost. As the only Rutgers player honored this season, his rise is a sign that, despite the slump, the Knights can still put up a fight.
More from Rutgers On SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.