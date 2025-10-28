Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Conference Crowns Jai Patel As The Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week But Snubs KJ Duff

Jai Patel’s clutch game-winner vs. Purdue earned him Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, giving Rutgers renewed momentum heading into Illinois.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jai Patel’s kick secured Rutgers’ first Big Ten win of the season. On Monday, the Big Ten rewarded him for it. The senior kicker was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Nebraska’s Kenneth Williams.

Patel’s clutch goal scored a lead of 27-24 for Rutgers, snapping a four-game slump, keeping bowl hopes alive. His 20-yard field goal with 1:06 left tied the game at 24. Later, after a forced fumble and recovery, he drilled a 30-yarder as time expired to secure the much-needed win. 

Jai Patel Gets Rewarded For Securing Win For Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights trailed by three late when an 11-play, 73-yard drive set up Patel’s tying kick. On Purdue’s next snap, defensive lineman Jordan Walker batted a pass, Farell Gnago forced a fumble, and Jett Elad recovered. Ja’Shon Benjamin’s 17-yard rush moved Rutgers into range, and Patel sealed the victory.

It was Patel’s second "go-ahead" kick made inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter; he did the same against Virginia Tech last season. He finished 2-of-3 on field goals, missing from 45 yards, and added three extra points.

Patel now ranks second in Rutgers history with a 76.9% career field goal percentage and fifth with 40 makes. Earlier this season, he set the program record with 18 consecutive field goals. The Monmouth Junction native has 12 career multi-field goal games. This is his second Big Ten weekly honor, following Week 2 of 2023.

KJ Duff’s Snub

While Patel earned recognition, sophomore receiver KJ Duff was overlooked despite an impressive performance. Duff torched Purdue for 241 yards on six catches, the most by a Big Ten player this season and third nationally. It was the second-highest single-game total in Rutgers history, achieved without injured star Ian Strong.

The Big Ten instead honored Michigan’s Justice Haynes (152 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Washington’s Denzel Boston (153 receiving yards, 1 TD pass) as Co-Offensive Players of the Week. Duff leads Power 4 receivers with 761 yards and ranks fourth nationally.

“Really proud of KJ,” Schiano said. “I kind of feel like there was a part of Ian out there playing with him.”

Rutgers faces Illinois on Saturday at noon ET. The Scarlet Knights are 12.5-point underdogs, but Patel’s clutch performance has given a much-needed momentum and moral boost. As the only Rutgers player honored this season, his rise is a sign that, despite the slump, the Knights can still put up a fight.

