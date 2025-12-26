The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue their off-season subtractions and additions to their coaching staff and roster. Cornerbacks coach David Rowe won’t be returning to Rutgers next season. He will join Cincinnati to take the cornerbacks job.

The Scarlet Knights have let go of three defensive coaches and, recently, offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. All of these coaches brought something special to the program, whether or not the team succeeded. There’s no hard feelings. Sometimes you have to move on and change the program's direction.

The cornerbacks this season weren’t that good. Rutgers dealt with injuries as well. Rowe probably wasn’t going to be with the program for the long haul. Rutgers lost two players (defensive backs Eric Rogers and Robert Longerbeam) from that position as they entered the 2025 NFL Draft. Their 2024 cornerbacks were better than the 2025 corners. Rutgers gave up too many receptions and touchdowns compared to 2024.

Before Rowe was promoted, he was the assistant cornerbacks coach.

Rowe, the Cocoa, Florida native, is one of those coaches who has been loyal and bled black and red since he was a college player. His connection with the Scarlet Knights began when he played three seasons for the program as a cornerback and safety. He played in 51 games and recorded a total of 156 tackles with five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

His performance with the Scarlet Knights is something we can’t erase from history. He was part of a team that won bowl games such as the St Petersburg and New Era Pinstripe Bowls.

Rowe and Coach Schiano have been together since their days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Rowe was a defensive assistant. That’s where his coaching career got started. There’s always been a mutual respect between both coaches. Schiano loved working with him and always valued his opinion.

🎧NEW @RutgersPodcast🎧



Reacting to Rutgers Football CBs coach David Rowe leaving Cincinnati + what does this mean for Rutgers?



👉 https://t.co/PSokPxHheM pic.twitter.com/UGpoZ9UsvG — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) December 24, 2025

Rowe has earned and worked hard for the position he’s in. He’s been coaching for 12 seasons and counting. Rowe has made other stops, including Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Rockledge HS, and Houston.

In the 2025 season, Rowe made $250,000. He will be making $275,000 with the Bearcats in 2026. As Rowe opens a new chapter in his coaching career, Rutgers has their eyes on bringing a new face to the cornerbacks coaching position.

Whomever the Scarlet Knights hire, the team will ensure they bring someone with strong recruiting and player development skills. The higher they climb, the better the outcome.

More From Rutgers on SI