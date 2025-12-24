Cincinnati Bearcats Football Reportedly Fills Open Cornerbacks Coaching Role

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football program has reportedly filled the open cornerbacks coaching role following Eddie Hicks' exit last week. On3's Pete Nakos reports Rutgars cornerbacks coach David Rowe is expected to take the position.

The Rutgers alum just finished his second season on staff at Rutgers and his first as cornerbacks coach. He spent 2024 as RU’s assistant cornerbacks coach and started his coaching career under head coach Greg Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check out his full history below:

2025-present: Rutgers (cornerbacks)

2024: Rutgers (assistant cornerbacks)

2022-23: Houston (secondary)

2021: Houston (cornerbacks)

2020: Central Michigan (secondary)

2019: Central Michigan (cornerbacks)

2017-18: Valdosta State (defensive backs)

2015-16: Rockledge (Fla.) HS (defensive coordinator)

2014: Western Michigan (graduate assistant)

2013: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (defensive assistant)

UC head coach Scott Satterfield is excited to see his team in action for next week's Liberty Bowl against the Navy Midshipmen.

Gavin Gerhardt is ready to go out in style as well.

"I'm not going to take it for granted, that's for sure," Gerhardt said last week. "Who knows how many opportunities I have left in my career? It's my last opportunity here. Like I've said before, this place is really special to me, and I'm going to try and make sure that we go out the right way."

Rowe and the Bearcats take on Navy next Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

