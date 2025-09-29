From Revenge to Regret: Kaliakmanis and Rutgers Let Lead Slip in Minneapolis
Rutgers football (3–2, 0–2 Big Ten) suffered a tough road loss on Saturday, falling 31–28 to Minnesota (3–1, 1–0 Big Ten) at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Scarlet Knights held an early fourth-quarter lead, but the Golden Gophers surged ahead with a decisive touchdown drive. Rutgers had one last chance to capture the victory, but fell short, missing the game-tieing field goal in the final seconds.
With 3:19 left on the clock, Rutgers began its final drive from its own 25-yard line, needing a score to reclaim the lead. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis connected on four of five passes, swiftly moving the offense into field goal range. On second-and-10 from the Minnesota 26, disaster struck, a shotgun snap caught Kaliakmanis off guard, slipping through his legs and skidding all the way past the 40 before he could recover it. The 15-yard loss derailed the drive and ultimately sealed Minnesota's victory after a missed field goal by Dane Pizzaro.
Kaliakmanis delivered a milestone performance, completing 21-of-34 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. This marks the third game this season with at least 20 completions. He became just the 10th player in Rutgers history to reach 300 career completions, while climbing to seventh all-time in passing yards (4,095) and ninth in passing touchdowns (27). It also marked his 13th career game with multiple passing scores.
On the ground, running back Antwan Raymond posted a career-best 161 rushing yards, falling just one yard shy of the Rutgers Big Ten single-game record set by Kyle Monangai in 2022. Raymond extended his streak of games with a rushing touchdown to seven, the longest by a Scarlet Knight since Ray Rice’s 13-game run across 2006 and 2007. With 14 rushing touchdowns over his last seven outings and multiple scores in four straight games, Raymond became the first Rutgers player to hit that mark since "JJ" Jennings in 1973.
Wide receiver KJ Duff led the Scarlet Knights in receiving with 84 yards. Duff finished the game with six receptions and a touchdown.
On the defensive side, Rutgers saw standout efforts from key contributors. Defensive lineman Bradley Weaver made his presence felt with two sacks, consistently disrupting Minnesota’s pocket and applying pressure in critical moments. Linebacker Dariel Djabome anchored the unit with a team-high nine tackles, showcasing range and reliability as the Scarlet Knights battled to contain the Gophers’ late surge.
Following a bye week, Rutgers will travel west to face Washington on October 10 at Husky Stadium, marking the Scarlet Knights’ first visit to Seattle since 2016. Rutgers claimed a narrow 21-18 victory over the Huskies in last season's Big Ten opener at SHI Stadium, and will look to replicate that success on the road as conference play intensifies.