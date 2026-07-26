Greg Schiano Makes Bold National Championship Statement About Rutgers Football

Greg Schiano is not interested in placing a ceiling on what Rutgers football can become.

During a wide-ranging interview with Yogi Roth, Schiano made it clear that his ultimate goal extends far beyond consistently qualifying for bowl games or merely becoming competitive in the Big Ten.

“My goal is to win the national championship at Rutgers,” Schiano said. “Can it be done? I don’t know. We’re going to find out. I believe it can.”

While Schiano calls winning at Rutgers one of his goals, he said that is a separate objective from what he calls his coaching mission: to bring young men to Rutgers and prepare them to become great husbands, fathers, and leaders.

As it relates to football, the head coach thinks the program is entering a new era. That time is expected to be different from Schiano’s previous run at Rutgers during his first stint as the Scarlet Knights’ leader.

Rutgers finally has ‘vertical alignment’

Coach Schiano started on a positive note by explaining that there is “vertical alignment” between the University’s leadership, the Athletic Department and the Football Program.

“We’ve never had vertical alignment from the president down through the athletic director to the football coach,” Schiano said. “And for the first time, we do.”

Also newly included in the alignment are Rutgers University President William F. Tate IV and Rutgers Athletics Director Keli Zinn. Zinn was hired as Rutgers Athletics Director in July of 2025. Before coming to Rutgers, Zinn served as the Executive Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer for the athletics department at LSU. Since arriving, Zinn has worked to reshape Rutgers’ NIL operation and modernize its approach to revenue generation, according to her official Rutgers biography.

Schiano believes Tate’s experience in the SEC and Zinn’s background inside successful Power Four athletic departments have given Rutgers leadership that understands what is required to compete at college football’s highest level.

“The other teams have been operating, in our league at least, at full capacity,” Schiano said. “But we’re now in the game.”

Schiano acknowledged that Rutgers may experience a delay before its new resources translate completely to the field. He also said the program does not necessarily need to rank at the top of the Big Ten in terms of finances.

As long as we can be in there in the middle of the financial area, we’re going to figure out ways to make it work,” Schiano said. “And that’s what we’re starting to do.”

Rutgers is investing in its best players

Schiano identified wide receiver KJ Duff, Running back Antwan Raymond and offensive lineman Kwabena “Kobe” Asamoah as three players the Scarlet Knights could not afford to lose.

“Those three guys were musts. Had to retain them, and we were able to do that. So, that’s a clear sign of where we’re headed.”

Greg Schiano’s top priority with regard to roster construction is keeping the players who are already established in the Rutgers system. His emphasis on cultural fit in terms of bringing in outside talent helps to alleviate a lot of uncertainty and can continue to bring in quality players with high character to complete the roster.

“I believe that you spend the biggest portion of your money retaining your best players because you know them best,” Schiano said. “You’re making a bet on a guy that’s not really a bet because you know them. They’re family.”

The additional support has also allowed Rutgers to pursue high school recruits who may be further along in their development instead of relying almost exclusively on long-term projects.

Schiano believes Rutgers’ best days are ahead

After piloting South Dakota to a 2025 FCS quarterfinal run in his first year as head coach, Travis Johansen has taken over as the new defensive coordinator at Rutgers. Johansen previously coordinated six top-10 defenses and brings 14 years of defensive coordinator experience to Piscataway, according to Rutgers Athletics.

Coach Schiano spoke very highly of his new defensive coordinator, calling him an "organized" football person who is fundamentally a "disciplined" person. He also said that the new coordinator has brought a "great" defensive unit together.

An improved roster, a stronger support staff, and more support from the university than ever before have bolstered Schiano’s belief in what he believes Rutgers can become.

“I do believe the best is yet to come,” Schiano said. “I think that this school, this program, is finally in a position where we’re in the league. I believe that.”

Schiano recently turned 60, but the longtime Rutgers leader told Roth that he feels closer to 30 and remains energized by the program’s direction.

“We’ve done some really neat things here that haven’t been done,” Schiano said, “but nothing compared to what we’re going to do.”