Greg Schiano Preps Rutgers for Nation’s Top Defense in Minnesota Showdown
Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is gearing up for one of its toughest tests of the season, a road matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten), whose defense ranks No. 1 nationally. In his weekly press conference, head coach Greg Schiano didn’t sugarcoat words about the challenge ahead, calling P.J. Fleck’s squad “really well coached” and loaded with “premier players” at every level.
With back-to-back games against top-five defenses, Schiano emphasized preparation, resilience, and the need for execution as Rutgers looks to rise to the occasion in a pivotal Big Ten clash.
Schiano offered a comprehensive and respectful evaluation of the Golden Gophers ahead of Rutgers’ upcoming road matchup, emphasizing their strength across all three phases of the game. He praised Fleck for doing a “great job” building a “very proud” program and assembling a coaching staff that’s “doing a really, really good job.” Schiano also noted Minnesota’s situational advantage, as the team is coming off a bye week with extra time to prepare and recover.
The most formidable challenge lies in Minnesota’s defense, which Schiano identified as the "No. 1 defense in the country." He highlighted elite talent at every level, starting with defensive lineman Anthony Smith, who “really gets after the passer.” Linebacker Maverick Baranowski was described as “very active,” while safety Koi Perich earned high praise as “one of the best in the country,” a “ball hawk” who can “rip it out of the sky.”
Against Minnesota’s top-ranked defense, Coach Schiano stressed the importance of adaptability and precision. Rather than committing to a rigid game plan, Rutgers will tailor its offensive approach based on what the defense allows, aiming to exploit whichever phase, run or pass, offers the best opportunity. Execution remains the critical factor, especially in sustaining drives beyond early momentum.
Schiano acknowledged the team’s tendency to start strong but “tail off,” emphasizing that success hinges on converting third downs, which he described as a “very, very fine line.” He also highlighted the offensive line’s development, noting that while the interior trio brings experience, the tackles on the edge are “getting better each week,” showing promising growth in a pivotal matchup.
Despite a recent setback, Rutgers’ locker room remains energized and locked in. Coach Schiano praised his players’ eagerness to return to work, noting they “couldn’t wait to get back” and brought a “great attitude” to the week’s preparation. That mindset reflects the program’s core philosophy of incremental improvement, focusing not on the scoreboard but on daily progress.
As Schiano put it, the goal is simple: “How much better can we get today, and then tomorrow, how much better can we get?” It’s a process-driven approach that continues to shape the team’s identity as they head into another high-stakes Big Ten battle.