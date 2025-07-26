Rutgers' HC Greg Schiano Gets Honest About NIL and Transfer Portal
With the 2025 Big Ten Conference Media Days coming to a close, Rutgers Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano gave fans some insight into how the program has adjusted NIL and the transfer portal.
When asked about how he navigates NIL and the transfer portal, Schiano told reporters that it comes down to finding the right fit for the program.
“It still comes down to finding the right fit for your program," Schiano said. "What is fit? Fit is culture. Fit is athletic ability. Fit is student athlete. What kind of student? Can he fit in? Can he do the work at Rutgers in the classroom? And that’s always going to be our primary focus. Do I wish we had some more money when the NIL stuff was going on? Absolutely. Who doesn’t? But at the end of the day, players and families are going to entrust us with their sons. If they know they’re going to be treated well, they’re going to develop, not only on the field but off the field, and that’s what we can promise.”
This offseason, the long-time Scarlet Knights' head coach did an incredible job utilizing the transfer portal, as he brought 18 transfers into the program. This includes former Ohio Bobcats' defensive lineman Bradley Weaver, who ended last season with 44 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
While Schiano has proven to be key player in the transfer portal, Rutgers continues to do well in the high school recruiting department. In the current cycle, the Scarlet Knights are the No. 28-ranked class with a total of 22 commits. The class features four different four-star prospects in Wydeek Collier, Dyzier Carter, Jared Smith and Elias Coke.
Schiano's combination of transfer portal additions and landing key high school recruits offers him a perfect blend of immediate impact players while maintaining development for the future of Rutgers' football.
