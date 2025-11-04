How Are The Odds Looking For Rutgers Against Maryland?
Both Rutgers and Maryland are teetering on the edge of bowl eligibility, desperately in need of a win. After the loss against Illinois, the Knights need two more wins to get into the playoffs. Both teams are almost matched in every prediction so far, with Rutgers having a slight edge in the odds.
Can Rutgers Secure A Win Against Maryland?
BetMGM opened Rutgers as a 1.5-point favorite, a spread that has held steady through the week. The moneyline sits nearly even: Rutgers -112, Maryland -108. The total opened at 58.5 and hasn't budged.
Both of the teams are struggling with defense. In their last match, Rutgers fell 35-13 to Illinois. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed 25-of-45 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions. Running back Ja'shon Benjamin managed 37 yards on eight carries, while receiver KJ Duff hauled in nine catches for 93 yards and the lone score.
On the other hand, Maryland's homecoming loss to No. 2 Indiana was even more lopsided, with a 55-10 scorecard in the end. Similar to the Knights, Maryland also tried to put up a good fight, but their weak defense gave way to Indiana’s offensive onslaught.
Rutgers has covered the spread just four times in nine games this season. As a favorite of 1.5 points or more, the Scarlet Knights are 2-1 against the number. Six of their nine contests have sailed over the total.
Maryland boasts a stronger 5-3 mark against the spread. As an underdog of 1.5 points or greater, the Terps are 4-1. Only three of their eight games have exceeded the point total. The expert consensus leans toward Rutgers to cover the -1.5, with a projected final of 27-25.
ESPN's Football Power Index rates these programs almost the same. Maryland checks in at No. 60 nationally, Rutgers at No. 64. The FPI gives the Scarlet Knights a 53.1% chance to win at home, their highest probability in any remaining game.
This marks a shift from last week, when Maryland held the edge in the projections. Rutgers' projected win total sits at 4.8-7.2, implying a likely 5-7 finish unless the Scarlet Knights steal an upset elsewhere.
After Saturday, the road will be grim for the Knights. The FPI pegs their chances at just 2.8% against No. 1 Ohio State on November 22 and 21.9% against Penn State in the finale. So if they fail to secure a win against Maryland, high chances, Rutgers will be done for this season.
Last season, Rutgers traveled to Maryland and secured a 31-17 victory behind a dominant second half. The Scarlet Knights may follow the same strategy of hanging close early, then pulling away after halftime.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
