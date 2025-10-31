How To Watch Rutgers Football At Illinois
Rutgers and Illinois are set to face each other on Saturday, November 1, at noon ET from Gies Memorial Stadium. The game airs live on NBC and streams on Peacock. The broadcast staff includes Paul Burmeister handling play-by-play, Jason Garrett at analysis, and Zora Stephenson providing reports from the sideline.
How And Where To Watch Rutgers Vs. Illinois
- When: Saturday, November 1, 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT)
- Where: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
- Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 660-AM/101.9-FM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5-FM/1450-AM, SiriusXM 372); Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
- Student Radio: WRSU 88.7-FM
This matchup will be the 10th time the Knights face Illinois. Currently Illini is leading the all-time record with 6-3. Illinois has won four of the last five games; however, the Knights have a real chance to narrow that gap this time around. Saturday’s game is Illinois’ fourth straight sellout, the first time since 2008, and celebrates the university’s Dads Day tradition, which dates way back to 1920.
Recently, Rutgers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 27-24 win over Purdue. Jai Patel’s 30-yard field goal as time expired delivered the Scarlet Knights’ first Big Ten victory. “I’m really proud of our guys,” coach Greg Schiano said. “We needed this one.” With morale high and an upward momentum, the Knights have all the cards to come out on top this time and stand up to fans' expectations.
Illinois, on the other hand, started with three wins but fell hard to Indiana (63-10) in Week 4. A 34-32 win over USC followed, but losses to Ohio State and Washington (42-25) dropped the Illini from the rankings. A win Saturday would make Illinois bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-2011.
Rutgers-Illinois kicks off a Big Ten doubleheader. Later, No. 23 USC faces Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. ET, also on NBC and Peacock.
How to Stream
Sign up for Peacock to stream live. Eligible college students can verify their status via SheerID for a discount at PeacockTV. Existing paid subscribers may need to cancel before redeeming.
Fantasy leagues like FanDuel currently favour the Illini in this game; however, Rutgers is the favourite when it comes to public expectations. Both teams lean on offense, with defenses showing vulnerabilities; however, which one of these Big Ten heavyweights will prevail can’t be said for sure until the last minute of the upcoming action on Saturday.