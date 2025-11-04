How to watch Rutgers vs Maryland?
Saturday's matchup at SHI Stadium will be the most important bid for both Rutgers and Maryland this season. The one who fails to secure the win will almost certainly have to wrap up their hopes for this season.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Below, we have shared everything you need to catch the action, from broadcast details to gameday logistics.
TV and Streaming Options
The game airs live on FS1. Noah Reed handles play-by-play, with former Ohio State running back Robert Smith providing color analysis.
If you have a cable login, you can stream the contest on the FOX Sports app. Others can access FS1 and stream through live TV services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Blue, or FuboTV.
Radio Coverage
To get the FM coverage, you can tune in locally on the RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network: WFAN 660-AM/101.9-FM or FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5-FM/1450-AM. The broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channels 137/196, the SXM app, Audacy app, and Scarlet Knights app.
Chris Carlin will helm the mic, joined by analysts Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel. Anthony Fucilli reports from the sideline, with Paul Shrager engineering. Marc Malusis and Julian Pinnix-Odrick host pre- and postgame shows.
Student radio airs on WRSU 88.7-FM with Sean Newcomb and Chase Jacoby.
Military Appreciation Game
During the match, Rutgers will honor service members. The Scarlet Knights will be wearing American flag helmets. Before the game, a military flyover will take place. Military vehicles will be placed at the Rutgers Boardwalk for photo ops. Active-duty personnel and veterans can request free tickets for the game.
Can Rutgers Secure A Win?
Currently, both teams are almost matched on sportsbook predictions; however, Rutgers holds a slight lead. Rutgers averages 413.3 total yards per game (47th in FBS), led by 282.8 passing yards (21st). Maryland counters with 380.9 yards allowed (85th). The Terps hold a +7 turnover margin (17th nationally). Rutgers controls possession at 32:51 per game (11th).
In their last meeting, Rutgers won 31-17 at Maryland behind a strong second half. Staff must be watching the film of the previous match as closely as possible, to make sure Rutgers repeats the history.
After Maryland, Rutgers is slotted to face Ohio State and then Penn State; in both games, Rutgers holds less than a 30% chance of winning according to Sportsbooks like BetMGM. Knights need this win, or it is most likely over for them this season.
