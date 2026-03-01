The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have a trend, and it's players following the coaches to the next program. The Scarlet Knights will take what they can as long as it helps them win games. Sean Allison is the newest addition to the Rutgers family.

Joe Woodley, former Drake head coach, will be serving his first year of experience with the Scarlet Knights. Now, Allison will follow his coach from Drake to New Jersey. It's the second time in recent memory that players have transferred to another school to follow their coach. The latest example is Mikey Munn, who committed to Rutgers to reunite with defensive coordinator Travis Johansen.

Allison is a talented linebacker who can be a nightmare for quarterbacks and offensive linemen. He reads and studies the opponents well. Allison is chasing greatness. He's a 6-foot, 235-pound athlete from Illinois. With the addition of Allison, the Scarlet Knights now have 15 transfers joining their program. Having Munn and Allisson together on the team would create some noise, and the fans will tune in.

During the 2025 season, Allison posted 126 tackles and two interceptions across 12 games in which he suited up. Allison is one of the reasons why Drake went 7-1 in conference play. His consistency on the field earned him accolades, including the Pioneer Football League's Defensive Player of the Year honors.

I highlighted Drake LB Sean Allison(@Sean_Allison1) last summer as one of the best LB’s in the Pioneer League — and one of the top defenders in the FCS overall.



Allison backed that up in 2025 yet again, racking up 120 tackles, 8 TFL’s, 2 sacks, 2 picks and 3 PBU’s. Flat-out… pic.twitter.com/1K5hv3Kiy5 — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) November 24, 2025

Rutgers hopes Allison can make an immediate impact on the program. The linebacker has one year of eligibility remaining. Any player who plays under Coach Woodley will find success. Woodley has a way of bringing out the best in his players. Some coaches have that magic touch.

Throughout Woodley's time at Drake, 14 players were selected All-Conference. There are reasons why Allison wants to stick by his side. When you're an outstanding coach, players will respect you and want to establish a long-term relationship.

Woodley could be one of those coaches who would become a household name in the next decade. Woodley has been building a strong coaching resume in the last 10 years, and he's only getting better. He's a five-time winner of the North Division Conference Head Coach of the Year.

Rutgers has a great coaching staff for the new season. Johansen and Woodley back together again would be essential. Woodley worked with Johansen as a co-defensive coordinator at NAIA Grand View for five years. The reunion must be feeling really good between coaches and players. It's all about putting it all together and making a run for the Big 10 title in the future.

More on Rutgers on SI