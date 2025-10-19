Rutgers Football Hits Rock Bottom in Oregon Rout
In their first-ever clash, No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) steamrolled Rutgers 56–10 (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) on Saturday night in Piscataway, rebounding emphatically from last week’s loss to Indiana. Quarterback Dante Moore torched the Scarlet Knights for 290 yards and four touchdowns, as the Ducks (6–1, 3–1 Big Ten) extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games and reasserted their dominance in conference play.
Rutgers opened with promise, winning the toss and immediately forcing a turnover. Safety Jett Elad jarred the ball loose on Oregon’s first possession, and defensive lineman Jordan Walker pounced on it at the Ducks’ 32-yard line, but the momentum was short-lived.
The Scarlet Knights’ offense stalled, settling for a 51-yard field goal from Jai Patel, their lone bright spot until late in the fourth quarter. From that point on, Oregon took complete control, unleashing a relentless offensive barrage. The Ducks scored 42 unanswered points before halftime, amassing 440 yards and silencing the home crowd in a first-half demolition.
Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis endured a punishing night against Oregon’s relentless defense, completing just 8 of 25 passes for 79 yards with two interceptions and three sacks. Rutgers’ offensive line struggled to contain the Ducks’ pass rush, leaving Kaliakmanis under constant duress and unable to find rhythm.
On the ground, Antwan Raymond battled for every yard, finishing with 59 on 18 carries, while backup Ja’Shon Benjamin added a late touchdown during mop-up duty.
Rutgers’ defense suffered a historic collapse as Oregon piled up 750 total yards, 415 on the ground and 335 through the air, in what became the most yardage ever surrendered by the Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten contest.
The Ducks averaged a staggering 12.5 yards per play and ripped off eight explosive gains of 30 yards or more, repeatedly exposing breakdowns in Rutgers’ secondary and linebacker coverage. It was a night where missed assignments and poor tackling turned into highlight reels for Oregon’s offense.
With the loss, Rutgers drops to 3–4 overall and 0–4 in Big Ten play. After back-to-back bowl appearances, the Scarlet Knights now face an uphill climb to reach six wins. Near-misses against Iowa and Minnesota loom large, and the margin for error is gone.
What's Next for RU?
Rutgers travels to Purdue (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) next Saturday in a must-win matchup. Kickoff is set for noon on the Big Ten Network. If the Scarlet Knights hope to salvage their season, they’ll need a complete reset, starting in the trenches.
More from Rutgers On SI
Stay up to date on Rutgers Athletics by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.