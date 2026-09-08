Rutgers Football: Three Ways Schiano Can Save His job, And The Season

Rutgers shocked the college football world in a way only the Scarlet Knights could during last week’s upset loss as a heavy favorite against a UMASS squad that went winless in 2025. If not for the Big Ten clock debacle in the Michigan - Western Michigan matchup, Rutgers’ loss would have been the No. 1 story.

Schiano entered the 2026 season in alignment with new athletic director, Keli Zinn, on goals to improve upon last season’s disappointing 5-7 campaign, where a half-competent defense and some better late-game management would have likely resulted in seven or eight wins and a bowl berth.

But that was then, and this is now. After the shocking 37-21 loss against the Minutemen, in which the Knights were dominated on both sides of the trenches, Schiano’s seat, which was lukewarm at most entering the 2026 campaign, is now hotter than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney's. Here are three things that must happen for coach Schiano to have a shot at keeping his job after this season concludes.

No. 1: Make an Immediate Quarterback Change

After the second scrimmage in late August, Schiano announced that Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan would be the starter against UMASS. He also made it clear that he wouldn’t make a change quickly if the quarterback struggled early on.

“I want that guy to feel comfortable that he’s our guy,” Schiano said. “Whoever wins [the job] deserves a chance to grow in the position.”

Well, fast forward to today, and it’s been announced that third-year homegrown product AJ Surace will make the start against Boston College in the Red Bandana game at Chestnut Hill. The team said Lonergan suffered an injury against the Minutemen and has been unable to practice, but read between the lines: this gave Schiano the perfect out to give Surace a chance to start.

For the record, here’s what Schiano told the media today: "He has not been able to practice, so AJ is going to be the starting quarterback. We don't know if Dylan will be available in an emergency role. When you haven't practiced, it's awfully hard to be ready. But he has cumulative repetitions, so it's our hope that if we can feel well by game time, we can have him dressed."

An injury may have been the excuse, but after Lonergan’s decision-making looked slow last Thursday, throwing three picks, fumbling once, and taking four sacks (yes, the offensive line was to blame as well), Schiano clearly could not trot him out onto the field for what is now a must-win game against the Eagles in Boston Friday night.

🎦NEW VIDEO🎦



Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks with the media about AJ Surace as QB1, Boston College preview and more.



STORY: https://t.co/qlEkBfRaxI pic.twitter.com/tYDsPU2UtE — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) September 8, 2026

No. 2: Regain Rutgers’ Defense-First Identity

Rutgers hasn’t shown a semblance of the hard-nosed, stingy defense Schiano was known for before the 2025 season, when they finished at the bottom of the Big Ten and the country. He hired former South Dakota head coach Travis Johansen to fix the unit. What fans saw last Thursday looked like a replay of the 2025 season, with defenders missing tackles, out of position, and frequently gashed for the long play. Virginia Tech transfer Pop Watson brought his own fireworks to SHI Stadium, t passing the ball efficiently and staying elusive with his legs, leading a rushing attack that outgained the Knights 200 yards to 30.

It may seem like a mystery why the defense looked as bad last week under a new DC as it did the previous season, but one known factor is Schiano, who likes to be heavily involved in defensive play-calling. It’s time for him to take a step back and let Johansen and his staff figure out how to fix the mess put on display last week. If that means putting raw players out on the field who lack college experience but can make up for it with more speed and strength, then so be it.

Regardless, the team cannot trot out last week's starting unit if Schiano and the current defensive staff plan to keep their jobs. It’s time for him to pass the reins to Johansen and let him take full control, similar to the autonomy given to successful offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocaa.

No. 3: Find Six Wins and Earn a Bowl Berth

Rutgers’ path to six victories was already challenging, and that assumed a cakewalk past UMASS. Lose against Boston College Friday night, and the chance of winning six is nearly impossible, based on the current conference schedule. Rutgers will likely need to upset a ranked team - or two - to even have a shot at a bowl game.

If Rutgers cannot finish with a 6-6 record and at least make zero progress from the 5-7 2025 campaign, there is little to no chance Schiano is coaching on the banks in 2027. If you are AD Zinn, it just can’t happen. The fan apathy alone from entering another season with a struggling Schiano at the helm would irrevocably hurt the program.

Last Thursday, Rutgers’ offensive line helped contribute to the shocking loss, with tackles Tyler Needham and Mo Giwa looking like turnstiles as UMASS defenders surged into the backfield. All-American back Antwan Raymond was held to 14 yards on 42 carries. He was frequently contacted in the backfield and credited by Pro Football Focus with breaking seven tackles, despite his line’s poor play.

It will be interesting what adjustments Rutgers offensive line coach Jim Turner makes this week, but if Rutgers is to have any shot of notching a win in an emotional Friday night game in Chestnut Hill, they will need to run the ball successfully against an Eagles team also looking to improve after getting shellacked by Cincinnati last Saturday.

If Rutgers loses to Boston College, we’ll likely be writing about coaching candidates for 2027 after Schiano’s dismissal is announced.