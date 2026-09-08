Rutgers Scarlet Knights Will Honor 9/11 Victims in Week 2 Showdown

It's going to be an emotional Week 2, not just for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights program but for America in general. It's going to be the 25th anniversary of the terrible September 11 attacks.

It's a day we will never forget. Many people don't know this, but there were 37 alums from the Rutgers family who lost their lives on 9/11. The Scarlet Knights will honor them and the country by wearing number 37 in American flag colors.

As we take the field on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we honor all of those whose lives were lost on that tragic day, including our 37 @RutgersU alumni.



We remember. We honor. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/XtzQ7fjdh6 — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) September 7, 2026

Rutgers will find strength to play in the game. Their Week 1 loss to UMass will add greater pride and motivation to go out and win this game. Week 2 is a must-win game for the program. There's a strong chance that coach Greg Schiano's job is on the line. It may be blown out of proportion, but this team can't afford to go down 0-2.

Expectations are very high for this season for Rutgers. Schiano is still optimistic that they will turn it around. We hope those words come to fruition. No one expected the kind of performance they had against UMass. Discipline over distraction will be key to winning. The run game has to be better. Offense needs to be aggressive and protect the quarterback.

Feeding the ball to wide receiver KJ Duff should be a strategy for the Scarlet Knights. Antwan Raymond must find open lanes and try to break some tackles as well. There's confidence that Raymond will bounce back in this game. Raymond only had 42 yards on 14 carries. It's very uncharacteristic for him to perform that way, but the UMass defense was better prepared for the assignment.

Rutgers and Boston College have played each other 27 times. Rutgers have only won seven of those matchups. Both programs began their first head-to-head matchup in 1919. The Scarlet Knights understand the history, but they will not let it define them. They are determined to seek their eighth win against Boston College and get their first win of the season.

The Scarlet Knights won the last head-to-head meeting in 2022. They won 22-21. This is a game where the Scarlet Knights' defense will need to be tough, and their leaders and captains must set the tone from the start. Some games are decided by who will provide the strong voice in the huddle.

Rutgers has veteran players and young players. It's going to take a lot from the veterans to keep another game from going over 30 points. The pressure is on to win this matchup on the road on Friday night.

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