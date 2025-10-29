Rutgers Football vs Maryland Set for Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 8
Rutgers football is gearing up for a special day at SHI Stadium. Why? Because the Scarlet Knights are about to host Maryland on Saturday, November 8, at 2:30 p.m. The Big Ten announced that the matchup will be televised nationally on FS1. This contest will serve as Rutgers’ annual Military Appreciation Game. It will be presented by Provident Bank, honoring the courage and sacrifice of service members and veterans.
Rutgers Honors Military Members at SHI Stadium
As part of the tribute, the Scarlet Knights will take the field wearing American flag helmets. It will be a powerful gesture celebrating patriotism and unity. Rutgers has also partnered with Vet Tix to provide complimentary tickets for military members and veterans. The preparations surely ensure they can enjoy the day’s festivities and game action.
The celebration will begin long before kickoff. Fans can expect a stirring military flyover prior to the game. It will occur along with displays of military vehicles around the Rutgers Boardwalk for fans to explore and snap photos. Throughout the day, service members will be honored during in-game recognitions. They will join the pregame pep rally and line the tunnel to welcome the Scarlet Knights onto the field.
Head coach Greg Schiano and his team will be looking to build off last year’s momentum against Maryland. However, for the program, this day means more than football because it’s about giving thanks to those who serve.
Pregame Fun at the Rutgers Boardwalk
The fan excitement starts early with the Rutgers Boardwalk, presented by Visit New Jersey, which opens at 10 a.m. The area will be buzzing with activity, offering fans of all ages a chance to soak up the game-day energy. Kids can meet superheroes like Spider-Man, Batman, and Wonder Woman, while families can enjoy free rides, games, and live entertainment.
Sir Henry’s Castle will once again host a letter-writing station. That's where fans can pen heartfelt messages to troops overseas and veterans back home. Special giveaways, including "Beat Maryland" buttons and shakers, will also be handed out to get the crowd fired up before kickoff.
Fans eager to be part of this memorable day can secure their seats by purchasing single-game tickets at SI Tickets or by calling 866-445-GORU for group tickets.
Rutgers will look to replicate last year’s success against Maryland. It was when the Scarlet Knights earned a convincing 31-17 victory that clinched their seventh win of the season. With bowl eligibility in sight and a meaningful cause to play for, this year’s matchup promises high energy, strong emotions, and a celebration of both football and service.
