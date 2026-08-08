Rutgers Loses Zilan Williams for 2026 Season; Canaan Edwards Leaves Program

Rutgers senior defensive back Zilan Williams will miss the 2026 season because of a season-ending injury, and redshirt freshman edge rusher Canaan Edwards is no longer with the program, coach Greg Schiano announced Tuesday after the Scarlet Knights’ first training camp practice. The two personnel losses reduce Rutgers’ defensive depth one month before the Sept. 3 opener against UMass at SHI Stadium, leaving the staff to redistribute special-teams snaps and evaluate younger defenders during camp.

“Unfortunately, Zilan Williams — we lost him for the season,” Schiano said. “He had a season-ending injury. Canaan Edwards is no longer with the program.”

Schiano did not disclose the nature of Williams’ injury or provide details about Edwards’ departure.

Williams’ Injury Removes Veteran Depth

Williams, a 6’1″, 195 lb. defensive back from Martinsburg, West Virginia, brought an experienced reserve to the secondary as well as the Rutgers’ special teams unit. He appeared in 30 games from 2023 through 2025 after not seeing game action as a freshman in 2022.

The senior played in every game during each of the past two seasons, appearing in 13 contests in 2024 and all 12 in 2025. Over that span of time, He recorded six tackles, including 2 tackles on kickoff coverage last season. His absence from the 53-man roster will be felt because a very experienced secondary player and coverage unit member will be absent from the roster.

Williams was also named Academic All-Big Ten in 2025. He was recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and was named to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society in 2026.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Zilan Williams (15) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Edwards’ Departure Reshapes Edge Competition

True freshman Edwards appeared in one contest in 2025, a victory over Norfolk State, as he retained a redshirt freshman season. He was expected to continue developing in Rutgers’ edge-rusher rotation during his second season in the program.

His departure creates another opening for Rutgers’ defensive line group during training camp. Malachi Davis and J’Dan Burnett joined the unit in the offseason, and the Scarlet Knights have several young players vying for a spot on the roster.

Rutgers Turns to Its Roster Depth

Rutgers entered camp with the deepest roster in years under head coach Greg Schiano. The team, however, is looking to bounce back from a couple of recent losses.

“It’s the most depth we’ve had in the program since we’ve been back,” Schiano said. “That’s a positive. It allows you to practice a certain way with quality on both fields.”

The next phase of practice will be mostly in pads, with Rutgers trying to evaluate their defense with many new players.

Head Coach Greg Schiano says his staff will be trying to lock in a physical identity and consistency for his team during training camp.

Looking ahead to the Rutgers football program, the loss of Williams places a heavy burden on the younger defensive backs as well as special teams players. Meanwhile, with Edwards’ departure, there will be a competition for Rutgers’ edge rushers.

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