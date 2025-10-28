Rutgers Opens as an Underdog Against Illinois
After a tooth-and-nail win against Purdue, Rutgers is all set for their next big challenge. The Scarlet Knights open as 11.5-point underdogs against Illinois, according to FanDuel, with the over/under set at 60.5. Kickoff is Saturday, November 1, at noon ET from Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
Rutgers to Face One Of Their Hardest Match Ups
Rutgers snapped a four-game skid with Jai Patel’s walk-off field goal against Purdue. The victory marked the 17th fourth-quarter comeback under coach Greg Schiano and kept their bowl hopes alive. Meanwhile, Illinois is coming off a 42-25 loss at Washington. This upcoming match will be the 10th time these two teams have faced each other, with the Illini leading the record with 6-3, including a 38-31 win at Rutgers last season.
While Rutgers has the lower odds at winning the matchup, they still lead the overall favourite scores thanks to being the home team. On FanDuel Illini are listed as -465 favorites to win outright, while Rutgers sits at +350. The spread opened at 11.5 and has held steady, though some books show Illinois at 12.5.
The Scarlet Knights showed improessive offense against Purdue, totaling 543 yards, the most in a Big Ten game since 2015. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 359 yards and a touchdown, his fourth 300-yard game this season.
He leads the Big Ten with 2,223 passing yards. Receiver KJ Duff erupted for 241 yards on six catches, the second-most in program history and the top single-game mark by a Big Ten player this year.
Rutgers ranks second in the Big Ten in passing offense (286.5 yards per game) and time of possession (33:31). Running back Antwan Raymond rushed for 116 yards and his 10th touchdown. The defense, despite struggles, held Purdue to 1-for-9 on third downs and forced a critical fumble to set up Patel’s game-winner.
On the other hand, Illinois depends on its physical run game and adaptive defense. Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns against Washington, while adding 48 rushing yards. The Illini’s backfield, Kaden Feagin, Ca’Lil Valentine, and Aiden Laughery, each averages over four yards per carry, posing problems for Rutgers’ outside run defense.
Receivers Hank Beatty and Collin Dixon will test a secondary that has allowed big plays all season. Rutgers’ offensive line, already banged up, must protect Kaliakmanis and open lanes for Raymond and Ja’Shon Benjamin.
For Rutgers to come on top, Kaliakmanis must exploit Illinois’ secondary with Duff. Defensively, stopping the run and avoiding third-down conversions are a must. As Schiano had said before, the knights may not be perfect, but they know how to get the job done.
