Rutgers Pulls Victory From Jaws of Defeat, Stuns Purdue, 27-24
Jai Patel's 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) to a 27-24 win at Purdue (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The victory snaps a four game skid and keeps alive Rutgers' slim path to a bowl game.
First Half: Purdue jumps out to a 10-0 advantage, Rutgers closes gap
The Scarlet Knights found themselves down 10-0 in the first quarter, going three and out on their first drive and punting away to the Boilermakers, who proceeded to march down the field on a seven-play, 77-yard drive, highlighted by a 57-yard scamper by Malachi Thomas. Two plays later, quarterback Malachi Singleton found an uncovered Thomas —a theme in this game and throughout the season —for the touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.
Rutgers responded with a promising drive, including an Athan Kaliakmanis 39-yard completion to KJ Duff and a 22-yard reception by Ben Black, who was subbing in for the injured Ian Strong. With a first down at Purdue's 12-yard line, three consecutive running plays went for minimal gain. Head Coach Schiano rolled the dice on fourth and four, passing up a short field goal and three points. Kaliakmanis's pass towards the endzone was tipped at the line, and the Knights turned the ball over on downs.
Purdue would add a field goal in the closing seconds of the first quarter for what at the time seemed like an insurmountable 10-0 lead. The first quarter was a continuation of the previous week's disastrous defensive performance against Oregon, as Scarlet Knight defenders were out of position and looking confused. Head Coach Schiano indicated in his game-week press conference that changes were coming, and by the second quarter, it was clear he was calling the defensive plays, frustrated by how the game was unfolding.
With 5:44 remaining until halftime, Rutgers started on offense at their own 15-yard line, looking for signs of life, and wound up putting together their longest drive of the season to date - a 17-play, 85-yard march down the field that culminated with a 1-yard TD run by Antwan Raymond with twelve seconds remaining until halftime, making the score 10-7 Purdue.
Second Half: Purdue builds a 17-7 lead, but Rutgers fights back
After playing better defense in the second quarter and pulling within three points, Rutgers was gashed once again as the teams came out of the locker room. Purdue used a 4-play, 75-yard drive with little resistance by the Rutgers defense to take a 17-7 lead. Rutgers would counter again on a quick 5-play, 90-yard drive, highlighted by a Kaliakmanis deep ball as his lineman was falling into him, which KJ Duff caught in stride and took to the house for a 72-yard touchdown.
With 7:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Scarlet Knights took their first lead of the game on another 90-yard drive. This one featured two more big-chunk plays to KJ Duff, one a 39-yard completion and the other a 43-yarder. With a first and goal at the one-yard line, Kaliakmanis bullied his way into the endzone over the backs of his offensive linemen to give Rutgers its first lead of the game, 21-17.
In a thrilling back-and-forth affair, Purdue's Michael Jackson III took the ensuing kickoff and thrilled the home crowd with a 56-yard kickoff return, setting up the Boilermakers at the Rutgers 41. On third and eight from the Rutgers 29, the Knights' Bo Mascoe drew a 15-yard pass interference penalty on Purdue receiver Nitro Tuggle. On the very next play, the Scarlet Knights' secondary once again lost a Boilermaker receiver, as Tuggle stood wide open in the endzone and made the easy touchdown reception to put Purdue back up, 24-21, with 4:43 remaining.
Rutgers was down but not out, though, getting up off the mat yet again. Kaliakmanis hit Duff again for another big gain - this one 32 yards to the Purdue 43-yard line. With 2:04 remaining in the game, Rutgers found itself in a fourth and two at Purdue's 35. Schiano left his offense out on the field, not trusting Patel, who missed badly in the first half from 46 yards out, to attempt a long game-tying field goal. Kaliakmanis fired a pass that Ben Black hauled in for 16 yards and a clutch first down to keep the chains moving.
Rutgers worked the ball down to the Purdue seven, forcing the Boilermakers to use their timeouts and preserve time on the clock should the Knights tie or take the lead. An ill-timed pass on second down stopped the clock. On third and five, Raymond sniffed the goal line but was stopped short at the two, and the Knights settled for the game-tying field goal from Patel.
Rutgers smartly squibbed the ensuing kickoff to prevent another big return. On first and ten from their own 33, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne dropped back to pass, and the ball was deflected in the air back towards him. Browne caught the ball and made a football move to run with it. Rutgers defender Farrell Gnago forced the ball free, and safety Jett Elad fell on it for a Rutgers recovery at Purdue's 30-yard line, with 59 seconds remaining.
Ja'Shon Benjamin had consecutive runs of 11 and six yards to move the ball to Purdue's 13-yard line. Rutgers called a timeout with two ticks left, and Jai Patel's kick was true, right down the middle, as time expired to lead the Knights to victory.
Notable
• Rutgers improved to 3-0 all-time versus Purdue and 2-0 at Ross-Ade Stadium. It marked the Scarlet Knights' first game at Ross-Ade Stadium with fans, having previously visited in 2020.
• WR KJ Duff recorded a career-high 241 receiving yards, second most in a game in program history behind Tiquan Underwood's 248 versus Buffalo in 2007. It was the most for a Scarlet Knight in a conference game, the sixth 200-yard receiving game in the school record book, and first since Brandon Coleman's 223 at Connecticut in 2011. Duff's performance included a 72-yard touchdown catch, the longest completion since Aron Cruickshank's 75-yard touchdown against Ohio State in 2021, and put him over 1,000 career receiving yards.
• QB Athan Kaliakmanisthrew for 359 yards, his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season, including a career-long 72-yard completion to Duff. The last Rutgers quarterback with four 300-yard passing yards games in a single season was Mike Teel, who had five such games in 2008. Kaliakmanis added his third rushing score of the season, sixth of his career.
• RB Antwan Raymondrushed for 116 yards on a career-high 29 attempts. He scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season.
Next Up
Rutgers is on the road for the fourth time in five games to face No. 23 Illinois Nov. 1. Kickoff is set for noon eastern time. The Scarlet Knights won the last meeting at Memorial Stadium in 2021, 20-14.