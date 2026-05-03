Rutgers Receiver Duff Emerging as Potential 2027 First-round Pick

With the departure of Athan Kaliakmanis to the NFL, drafted in round seven by the Washington Commanders last weekend, and the transfer of star receiver Ian Strong to Stanford, Rutgers will enter the 2026 season with many question marks on offense.

The biggest one, of course, is who will be the starting quarterback. At the conclusion of spring practice, head coach Greg Schiano was, not surprisingly, unready to name a starter. Rising junior AJ Surace and senior transfer Dylan Lonergan battled it out behind closed doors during the spring in a competition that will continue well into summer.

A Big Target for the New Starting QB

Whomever ultimately gets the nod as QB1 will be tasked with getting the ball to one of the nation’s best playmakers in 6’6 junior KJ Duff. The eastern Long Island product put up gaudy numbers in his sophomore season, hauling in 60 receptions for 1,084 yards. An eye-popping 18.1 yards per reception.

With close friend and fellow Saint Anthony’s (Huntington, NY) high school teammate Ian Strong transferring to Stanford for his senior season, Duff finds himself thrust into a leadership role this season as he hopes to not only turn the fortunes of Rutgers football around but also build a resume that is worthy of a day-one draft pick.

Named All-Big Ten second team by the coaches, media, Associated Press, and an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele, the star receiver spoke at the conclusion of spring camp about the season ahead.

Stepping Into a Leadership Role

“It was good to finish up this spring and play with a lot of new people,” Duff said. “From a leadership perspective, I’m just trying to get everyone up to speed and show them what it’s supposed to look like, how we practice here, because it’s different for a lot of people. I’d say it’s more of me going into my third year, it’s just my time now,” he said.



Embracing Expectations for 2026

In addition to helping Rutgers rebound from a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2025, Duff will be hoping to strengthen his NFL draft profile, with ample opportunities this season to showcase why he should be considered one of the top receiving prospects in the 2027 draft.

Duff was recently listed as the No. 18 prospect in Pro Football Focus’s 2027 NFL Draft big board and doesn’t shy away from the hype.

“I don’t try to think too far ahead, but that’s obviously the goal,” Duff said. “Everyone who plays football wants to make it to the next step, but I don’t want to look too far ahead.”

He also spoke about working with the two quarterbacks, Surace and Lonergan, who are battling it out for the starting job this fall.

“They’ve been great about it,” Duff said. “Me being the guy that’s been here working with them, making them both feel comfortable, talking and watching film with them, that’s what we do when we go in for practice, to see where everybody is at mentally. It’s been great working with them, and I’m excited to keep working and moving forward.”

As for the transfer of close friend Ian Strong, Duff isn’t worried about the talent in the Scarlet Knights’ wide receiver room, and has been impressed by Bronx sophomore Jourdin Houston, who missed all of last season with an injury and was the Mark Mills Second Effort award recipient this spring.

“He’s been great, I’ve loved playing with him out there,” Duff said. “He’s another guy who has come along great. Our receiver room as a whole, we’ve been trending up since the spring, so I want to carry that into the next phase.”

In less than three months, Duff will likely begin his final summer camp at Rutgers, hoping to build on a breakout 2205 season and position himself to hear his name called at the NFL Draft next spring.



