Commanders End 2026 NFL Draft With Quarterback Surprise

As the draft comes to a close, the Washington Commanders have addressed most of their roster needs, though two key areas on defense remain. Safety and cornerback are still positions to watch, but with their final pick, Washington takes a different approach.

Pick No. 223: A Surprising Move at Quarterback

With the 223rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Commanders select Athan Kaliakmanis, a quarterback out of Rutgers. The move comes as a surprise, given the team’s remaining needs on defense, but it reflects a longer-term plan at the position.

A Tough and Steady Presence

Washington adds Kaliakmanis, who stands 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds and is known for his toughness and willingness to stand in the pocket under pressure. In 2025, he threw for 3,124 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 62.2 percent of his passes.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He is at his best in the short to intermediate passing game, where he shows good timing and decision making. He also displays strong awareness, knowing when to take risks and when to avoid forcing throws.

Depth Behind the Starter

Jayden Daniels is the Commanders franchise quarterback and has succeeded with his dual-mobility, but that style of play can lead to hits and short-term injuries. Last season, Marcus Mariota started multiple games and saw extended action due to injuries at the position.

Washington re-signed Mariota to a one-year deal for 2026, but he remains a short-term option. Adding a young quarterback gives the team another layer of depth and a player they can develop over time.

A Cost-Effective Move

Drafting Kaliakmanis also makes sense from a roster-building standpoint. A late-round quarterback on a rookie contract gives Washington a low-cost backup option for the next several years. That flexibility can help the team invest in other areas, including adding weapons on offense or strengthening the offensive line.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the pick does not address a top defensive need, it adds value at an important position. Kaliakmanis gives Washington a developmental option behind its starter and helps stabilize the quarterback room for the future.

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