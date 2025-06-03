Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Key Tight End Commitment
Rutgers Football has been active this offseason after finishing 7-6 last season--its second winning season under fifth year head coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights made it to the Rate Bowl last year before falling 44-41 against Kansas State to end the season.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the team received a commitment from 3-star tight end D.J. Howerton. The North Carolina native out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, who is 6-foot-6, was impressed by his weekend on campus during his Official Visit.
Howerton joins Brady Owens as the second tight end to commit of the class and the eighth recruit to commit to the program from the first Official Visit weekend, per Alec Crouthamel of The Knight Report.
As far as tight ends go for the program, this team is quicker on the recruiting end than they were an offseason ago. Last year in the 2025 recruiting class, the Scarlet Knights landed their first tight end, Ben Rothhaar, in late July.
Speaking about his recruitment, Howerton said in an interview with The Knight Report, "They made me feel at home every time I went up there and the education, they are also building a good football program... I can really see myself there"
His player host, who showed him around and answered any questions was current Rutgers tight end Logan Blake.
Howerton was also being looked at by other large schools including Florida, Utah, Florida State.
Per The Knight Report, Howerton is a vertical weapon who can become a prominant pass-catcher. He has good hands and is able to battle through contact to make difficult catches. His run-after-catch ability can make him a crucial weapon in short-yardage situations.
For Rutgers Football, this is yet another win, especially for tight ends coach Scott Vallone. To compete in the Big Ten, the team will need size and speed, both of which it appears Howerton has shown major upside.
Whether his impact will be immediate or later down the road is yet to be seen, but Tuesday was clearly advantageous with his verbal commitment.