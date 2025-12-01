Rutgers’ Seasons Ends in Heartbreaker Against Penn State
Rutgers Scarlet Knights' season ended in heartbreak as they lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 40-36, on Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium.
Neither team had an outstanding defensive performance. However, offensively, the game was a slugfest. It felt like a playoff game, and it needed to be that way since both teams’ seasons were on the line.
Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed 16 of his 22 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. However, he committed a costly turnover in the second half, changing the game's momentum.
With Rutgers leading 36-33 with 7:34 left, Athan fumbled, and Penn State recovered, scoring a touchdown to put them up 40-36. The turnover sucked the energy out of the stadium.
Aside from the turnover, Kaliakmanis finishes his Rutgers career putting up incredible numbers. He became just the third quarterback in Rutgers history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season.
Running back Antwan Raymond gave everything he had for Rutgers. He answered the bell. Raymond rushed for 189 yards on 29 carries and scored a touchdown. In addition, he made two catches for 62 yards.
KJ Duff made one of the craziest catches in the fourth quarter. It was a difficult catch, and he grabbed it with one hand. Anyone would consider this to be perhaps the catch of the season. It was unbelievable.
Duff finished the game with 127 receiving yards. He also joins the party in achieving milestones. Duff recorded his 1,000 receiving yard season. He’s the first Rutgers receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Leonte Carroo in 2014.
Wide receiver DT Sheffield added a touchdown of his own in this game. It was his fifth touchdown of the season. Tight end Kenny Fletcher added 85 yards on four receptions.
Although the Scarlet Knights' defense struggled against the Nittany Lions' run game, the silver lining is that defensive back Jett Elad led the defense with a season-high 11 tackles. Linebacker Dariel Djabome, who is one of the leaders of this defense, had a sack for a loss of 11 yards.
Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano spoke with the media after the game and expressed how hurt his players are by not winning.
“I feel really bad for the players,” Coach Schiano said. “They’re hurting in that locker room. As I told them, life is tough. Sometimes you don’t feel like you deserve this or you deserve that. It’s not about deserving. It’s about what are you going to do next?”
The Nittany Lions secured a bowl game berth, and Rutgers will head into the off-season to improve its roster through recruiting and the transfer portal. The Scarlet Knights need to bolster their defense. They need help in their secondary and defensive line. Also, they’re going to need a 4-star caliber quarterback.