Rutgers Vs. Illinois and Maryland Kickoff Times Announced
Rutgers Scarlet Knights finally have a positive momentum after breaking their losing streak with a 27-24 comeback win over Purdue. After snatching the win in a head to head squirmish, Greg Schiano’s choppers must build on this momentum if they want to keep their season hopes alive. However, the Knights’ upcoming schedule won’t let that happen easily.
Here are the confirmed kickoff times for their next games, starting with a tough road test against Illinois next month.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Upcoming Schedule Timings
The Scarlet Knights face the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 1 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Kickoff is set for noon ET (11 a.m. CT) and will be broadcast on NBC. This will be the 10th time these two programs will be facing each other, with Illinois holding the lead on the all-time record with 6-3.
A lot of expectations and faith are on the line, as the Knights need to win this to get revenge for Last year’s 38-31 loss at home, to regain the fans' trust. But it will be easier said than done, as Rutgers will be facing a highly talented Illini offense led by quarterback Drew Altmyer and receiver Hank Beatty. Despite Rutgers’ defensive progress against Purdue, Illinois’ attack can be disastrous if left unchecked.
Rutgers returns to SHI Stadium on November 8 to host the Maryland Terrapins at 2:30 p.m. ET, televised on FS1. This will be the 21st matchup between the teams, with Maryland holding a lead on the all-time record with 12-8.
Though Maryland has the upper hand in overall results, Rutgers claimed the most recent victory, a 31-17 win in College Park last season. Fans hope they can continue the streak. With both teams fighting to climb the Big Ten standings, this home game offers Rutgers a chance to solidify its upward momentum.
Upcoming Games: Ohio State and Penn State
The remainder of Rutgers’ 2025 schedule includes two high-profile games with kickoff times still to be announced. On November 22, the Scarlet Knights travel to face the current champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The season concludes at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 29. Both games’ times and networks are yet to be confirmed, but one thing is for sure, that both of these face-offs will be very challenging for the Scarlets.
Coach Greg Schiano’s squad has shown a lot of promise after its last win against Purdue. During the match, the Knights overcame a 10-point deficit that culminated in a 30-yard masterpiece by Jai Patel.
However, Illinois’ offense and Maryland’s balanced attack will test Rutgers’ improving defense. With bowl eligibility on the line, these games will prove vital for the team's season hopes. According to Fanduel, Rutgers doesn’t hold very promising odds for the upcoming match against Illinois, but their perseverance against all odds can turn the tide.
