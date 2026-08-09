Sekou Kromah Joins Rutgers Scarlet Knights: What to Expect

Defensive tackle Sekou Kromah is coming to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as a transfer from the Temple Owls.

Kromah is from East Orange, New Jersey. He's coming where it all started for him. Kromah is a Jersey kid, and playing for the Scarlet Knights will add more fuel to help the team succeed. The right players are coming at the right time for this program.

He's a player who's 6'3 and weighs 280 pounds. He's a ferocious defensive tackle. Temple may not have success as a program. However, Kromah is not someone to underestimate. We are talking about a player who sacked quarterbacks like John Mateer and Haynes King. Rutgers has been watching him and is excited to land him.

Leadership and work ethic are highly valued. The Scarlet Knights are bringing in a player who has plenty of college experience. Kromah is going to finish his collegiate career in his hometown. He has a lot of potential to have an unforgettable finish to the season at Rutgers. One of his favorite players is Aaron Donald. If he can study his game and apply it to the upcoming season, then kudos to him. The Scarlet Knights will need a little bit of everything for this season to work out.

Some of the tools he brings to the program are the following: blocking punts, field goals, forcing fumbles, sacks, and tackles. He understands both offensive and defensive positions. He's one of the smartest defensive tackle players, and not many people give him enough credit for it. It's all about being in the right situation for many players. Kromah has landed in the right situation with the right coaches.

The coaching staff and Kromah will have good chemistry. We can feel it. When both sides of the party share the same common goal, then that's the dream. There's no way we can see this Rutgers team be the same group from last season. We expect the Scarlet Knights to be so much better as a unit.

The more voices there are in the huddle and in the locker room, the more the rest of the young players will see the great example, and it will rub off on them. Kromah had the best game of his college career against the Oklahoma Sooners, which took place last September. In that game, he recorded a career-high seven tackles.

At the beginning of the season, the Sooners were one of the hottest teams in college football. Kromah answering the bell against a team like the Sooners is only a taste of what we are going to see from him this season. The more playing time he gets, the more he will shine on the field. This is a major signing for the Scarlet Knights.

More on Scarlet Knights on SI